Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Eliminate Over 200 Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk – MoD
The Russian armed forces eliminated more than 200 Ukrainian militants near the city of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Over the past 24 hours, more than 200 Ukrainian servicepeople, a UK-made Spartan armored personnel carrier, a Kozak armored vehicle, and six pickup trucks were destroyed," the statement said. Russian assault units have been pushing the offensive in central Krasnoarmeysk and mopping up the western industrial zone, capturing 244 buildings over the past 24 hours. Russian forces repelled seven attacks launched by Ukrainian troops in an attempt to rescue the encircled Ukrainian forces near the village of Grishino in the DPR, the ministry said, adding that Russian military also repelled two attempts by Ukraine's encircled Skala 425th assault regiment to break out, the ministry added. In the city of Dimitrov in the DPR, units of the 51st army's 5th motorized rifle brigade have been advancing in the Eastern microdistrict and in the direction of the Western microdistrict, the ministry added.
13:53 GMT 10.11.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces eliminated more than 200 Ukrainian militants near the city of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Over the past 24 hours, more than 200 Ukrainian servicepeople, a UK-made Spartan armored personnel carrier, a Kozak armored vehicle, and six pickup trucks were destroyed," the statement said.
Russian assault units have been pushing the offensive in central Krasnoarmeysk and mopping up the western industrial zone, capturing 244 buildings over the past 24 hours.
"In the city of Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR, Russian assault groups are conducting active offensive operations in the Dinas microdistrict, in the northwestern and eastern neighborhoods of the Central District, as well as mopping up the territory of the industrial zone in the west," the statement read.
Russian forces repelled seven attacks launched by Ukrainian troops in an attempt to rescue the encircled Ukrainian forces near the village of Grishino in the DPR, the ministry said, adding that Russian military also repelled two attempts by Ukraine's encircled Skala 425th assault regiment to break out, the ministry added.
In the city of Dimitrov in the DPR, units of the 51st army's 5th motorized rifle brigade have been advancing in the Eastern microdistrict and in the direction of the Western microdistrict, the ministry added.
Combat operations of the Grad MLRS of the Tsentr Battlegroup near Kranoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2025
Analysis
Why is Zelensky Refusing to Abandon Pokrovsk?
7 November, 14:56 GMT
