https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/russian-forces-eliminate-over-200-ukrainian-troops-in-pokrovsk--mod-1123090723.html

Russian Forces Eliminate Over 200 Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk – MoD

Russian Forces Eliminate Over 200 Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk – MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces eliminated more than 200 Ukrainian militants near the city of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2025-11-10T13:53+0000

2025-11-10T13:53+0000

2025-11-10T13:53+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

dpr

russian defense ministry

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121379597_0:116:3232:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_9450325e5775d3d2651ba21ac9221b27.jpg

"Over the past 24 hours, more than 200 Ukrainian servicepeople, a UK-made Spartan armored personnel carrier, a Kozak armored vehicle, and six pickup trucks were destroyed," the statement said. Russian assault units have been pushing the offensive in central Krasnoarmeysk and mopping up the western industrial zone, capturing 244 buildings over the past 24 hours. Russian forces repelled seven attacks launched by Ukrainian troops in an attempt to rescue the encircled Ukrainian forces near the village of Grishino in the DPR, the ministry said, adding that Russian military also repelled two attempts by Ukraine's encircled Skala 425th assault regiment to break out, the ministry added. In the city of Dimitrov in the DPR, units of the 51st army's 5th motorized rifle brigade have been advancing in the Eastern microdistrict and in the direction of the Western microdistrict, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/why-is-zelensky-refusing-to-abandon-pokrovsk-1123073758.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, ukrainian troops in pokrovsk, russian armed forces, russian defense ministry