https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/russian-security-council-secretary-shoigu-arrives-in-cairo-for-high-level-talks-1123083742.html

Russian Security Council Secretary Shoigu Arrives in Cairo for High-Level Talks

Russian Security Council Secretary Shoigu Arrives in Cairo for High-Level Talks

Sputnik International

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in Cairo on Sunday with an interagency delegation for talks with Egypt’s senior political and military officials, the Security Council’s press service said.

2025-11-10T04:52+0000

2025-11-10T04:52+0000

2025-11-10T04:52+0000

world

sergei shoigu

egypt

cairo

russian security council

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118413029_0:0:2938:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_769b033eb95f49c5ad207ef5801dbafd.jpg

At the airport, he was greeted by National Security Adviser Fayza El-Naga and Russian Ambassador Georgy Borisenko.The Russian delegation includes representatives of the Interior Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Justice Ministry, Trade and Industry Ministry, state space corporation Roscosmos, state nuclear corporation Rosatom and other agencies, the council said. The parties will discuss a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues of mutual interest and exchange views on current regional and international issues, according to the statement. Priority areas include discussing the prospects for implementing agreements reached at the highest level, including in the areas of military and military-technical cooperation, the council also said. Special attention will be paid to promoting strategic Russian projects, primarily in the trade, economic and energy sectors, as well as in the area of ​​food security, the council added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/russia-egypt-eye-deeper-cooperation-on-peaceful-nuclear-energy-1122786835.html

egypt

cairo

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-egypt talks, russia-egpt cooperation, nuclear plant in egypt, egyptian plant, rosatom egypt, russian base, base in egypt