Russian Security Council Secretary Shoigu Arrives in Cairo for High-Level Talks
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in Cairo on Sunday with an interagency delegation for talks with Egypt's senior political and military officials, the Security Council's press service said.
The Russian delegation includes representatives of the Interior Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Justice Ministry, Trade and Industry Ministry, state space corporation Roscosmos, state nuclear corporation Rosatom and other agencies, the council said. The parties will discuss a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues of mutual interest and exchange views on current regional and international issues, according to the statement. Priority areas include discussing the prospects for implementing agreements reached at the highest level, including in the areas of military and military-technical cooperation, the council also said. Special attention will be paid to promoting strategic Russian projects, primarily in the trade, economic and energy sectors, as well as in the area of food security, the council added.
At the airport, he was greeted by National Security Adviser Fayza El-Naga and Russian Ambassador Georgy Borisenko.
"Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in Egypt for talks with the country's top political and military leadership. During his visit to Cairo, he will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and National Security Advisor Fayza El-Naga. Meetings with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Defense and Military Industry Minister Abdel Mageed Saqr, as well as other heads of security agencies and special services, are also on the agenda," the statement read.
The Russian delegation includes representatives of the Interior Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Justice Ministry, Trade and Industry Ministry, state space corporation Roscosmos, state nuclear corporation Rosatom and other agencies, the council said.
The parties will discuss a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues of mutual interest and exchange views on current regional and international issues, according to the statement. Priority areas include discussing the prospects for implementing agreements reached at the highest level, including in the areas of military and military-technical cooperation, the council also said.
"Ways to intensify dialogue between law enforcement agencies and special services with an emphasis on ensuring information security and combating terrorism and extremism will also be discussed," the statement read.
Special attention will be paid to promoting strategic Russian projects, primarily in the trade, economic and energy sectors, as well as in the area of food security, the council added.