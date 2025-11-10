https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/russias-shoigu-calls-legal-basis-only-way-to-resolve-conflict-between-israel-palestine-1123091515.html
Russia's Shoigu Calls Legal Basis Only Way to Resolve Conflict Between Israel, Palestine
Russia's Shoigu Calls Legal Basis Only Way to Resolve Conflict Between Israel, Palestine
A comprehensive settlement of the conflict between Israel and Palestine based on international law is the only viable solution, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.
"We welcome Cairo's assistance in resolving regional conflicts, particularly in the Gaza Strip. We are convinced that a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on a well-established international legal basis has been and remains the only viable solution that would guarantee lasting peace for all peoples of the Middle East," Shoigu said during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi. Russia is closely monitoring the developments in the Middle East and North Africa, Shoigu added. Russia considers it important to maintain the appropriate level of bilateral contacts between the defense ministries, security agencies, law enforcement agencies, and financial intelligence agencies, Shoigu also said, inviting experts from various ministries and agencies of Egypt's security apparatus to the International Security Forum, which will be held in Moscow next May. In turn, the Egyptian presidential office said that Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's full support for all initiatives aimed at "settling the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and reaching a comprehensive peace." Shoigu is on a visit to Egypt to hold talks with high-ranking political and military officials.
Russia's Shoigu Calls Legal Basis Only Way to Resolve Conflict Between Israel, Palestine
CAIRO (Sputnik) - A comprehensive settlement of the conflict between Israel and Palestine based on international law is the only viable solution, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.
"We welcome Cairo's assistance in resolving regional conflicts, particularly in the Gaza Strip. We are convinced that a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict
on a well-established international legal basis has been and remains the only viable solution that would guarantee lasting peace for all peoples of the Middle East," Shoigu said during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi.
Russia is closely monitoring the developments in the Middle East and North Africa, Shoigu added.
"Moscow is grateful for Egypt's balanced and responsible position on the Ukrainian issue, and to you personally for advancing initiatives to mediate a peaceful resolution," Shoigu also said.
Russia considers it important to maintain the appropriate level of bilateral contacts between the defense ministries, security agencies, law enforcement agencies, and financial intelligence agencies, Shoigu also said, inviting experts from various ministries and agencies of Egypt's security apparatus to the International Security Forum, which will be held in Moscow next May.
In turn, the Egyptian presidential office said that Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's full support for all initiatives aimed at "settling the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and reaching a comprehensive peace."
Shoigu is on a visit to Egypt to hold talks with high-ranking political and military officials.