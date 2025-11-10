https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/russias-shoigu-calls-legal-basis-only-way-to-resolve-conflict-between-israel-palestine-1123091515.html

Russia's Shoigu Calls Legal Basis Only Way to Resolve Conflict Between Israel, Palestine

Russia's Shoigu Calls Legal Basis Only Way to Resolve Conflict Between Israel, Palestine

Sputnik International

A comprehensive settlement of the conflict between Israel and Palestine based on international law is the only viable solution, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

2025-11-10T14:19+0000

2025-11-10T14:19+0000

2025-11-10T14:19+0000

world

egypt

sergei shoigu

russia

israel

gaza strip

peace negotiations

peace process

peace deal

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118413029_0:0:2938:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_769b033eb95f49c5ad207ef5801dbafd.jpg

"We welcome Cairo's assistance in resolving regional conflicts, particularly in the Gaza Strip. We are convinced that a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on a well-established international legal basis has been and remains the only viable solution that would guarantee lasting peace for all peoples of the Middle East," Shoigu said during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi. Russia is closely monitoring the developments in the Middle East and North Africa, Shoigu added. Russia considers it important to maintain the appropriate level of bilateral contacts between the defense ministries, security agencies, law enforcement agencies, and financial intelligence agencies, Shoigu also said, inviting experts from various ministries and agencies of Egypt's security apparatus to the International Security Forum, which will be held in Moscow next May. In turn, the Egyptian presidential office said that Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's full support for all initiatives aimed at "settling the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and reaching a comprehensive peace." Shoigu is on a visit to Egypt to hold talks with high-ranking political and military officials.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/gaza-agreement-opens-door-to-new-era-of-peace-in-middle-east---sisi-1122955957.html

egypt

russia

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

comprehensive settlement, russian security council secretary sergei shoigu, international law, viable solution