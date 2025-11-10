https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/thailand-pauses-peace-deal-with-cambodia-after-mine-blast---prime-minister-1123091367.html

Thailand Pauses Peace Deal With Cambodia After Mine Blast - Prime Minister

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced the suspension of a peace deal with Cambodia on Monday after a landmine explosion injured two Thai soldiers during a border patrol mission.

"Everything we were doing must be immediately suspended. I have instructed the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to act solely in Thailand's interests going forward," Anutin told a briefing, recorded by the state-run Thai PBS broadcaster. Earlier in the day, the Thai military said that two soldiers had been injured by a landmine on the border with Cambodia. One soldier lost his foot while the other suffered a severe concussion. This was the seventh landmine explosion since May. Six Thai soldiers have been maimed. The mines were placed on regular border patrol routes where there had been no such blasts prior to the 2025 Thai-Cambodian border conflict. The new landmine incident demonstrates Cambodia's continued spirit of hostility, the Thai prime minister said. Thailand claims that the mines were laid by Cambodian troops. Cambodia denies that new mines have been laid and alleges that Thai soldiers have been patrolling on Cambodian soil, which is littered with mines dating back to the Cambodian Civil War. The decades-long border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia turned into an armed conflict on July 24, with the neighbors exchanging artillery fire and airstrikes. Both sides reported casualties, including among civilians. On August 4, they announced an immediate ceasefire, which was followed by a formal agreement on its implementation days later. The Ottawa Treaty, also known as the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, prohibits the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of anti-personnel mines and provides for their destruction. It was signed in the Canadian capital of Ottawa in 1997 and went into effect in 1999. Both Thailand and Cambodia are parties to the convention.

