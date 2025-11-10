https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/turkiye-claims-200-civilians-trapped-in-tunnels-under-gaza---reports-1123084484.html
Turkiye Claims 200 Civilians Trapped in Tunnels Under Gaza - Reports
Approximately 200 civilians are trapped in tunnels under the Gaza Strip, and Turkiye is working to ensure their safe return home, Reuters reported, citing a high-ranking Turkish official.
"We are working to ensure the safe passage of some 200 Gazan civilians currently trapped in the tunnels," the official told the agency. Earlier, media reported that the US was pressuring Israel to allow 150 militants of the Palestinian movement Hamas to leave the Gaza tunnels in exchange for their disarmament. According to the publication, the militants are underground in the south of the Gaza Strip, but inside the "yellow line" controlled by the Israeli army as part of the ceasefire. A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip came into effect on October 10. As part of this agreement with Israel, Hamas released 20 hostages who had been held in Gaza since October 7, 2023; thus, all remaining living hostages were released. In response, Israel released about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners from prisons, including terrorists sentenced to life imprisonment. Currently, Hamas is returning to Israel the remains of hostages who died in captivity. To date, the Palestinian side has returned the bodies of 22 hostages to Israel, which have been identified. According to Israeli data, there are six more bodies of deceased hostages in Gaza.
"We are working to ensure the safe passage of some 200 Gazan civilians currently trapped in the tunnels," the official told the agency.
Earlier, media reported that the US was pressuring Israel to allow 150 militants of the Palestinian movement Hamas to leave the Gaza tunnels in exchange for their disarmament. According to the publication, the militants are underground in the south of the Gaza Strip, but inside the "yellow line" controlled by the Israeli army as part of the ceasefire.
A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip
came into effect on October 10.
As part of this agreement with Israel, Hamas released 20 hostages who had been held in Gaza since October 7, 2023; thus, all remaining living hostages were released. In response, Israel released about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners from prisons, including terrorists sentenced to life imprisonment.
Currently, Hamas is returning to Israel the remains of hostages who died in captivity. To date, the Palestinian side has returned the bodies of 22 hostages to Israel, which have been identified. According to Israeli data, there are six more bodies of deceased hostages in Gaza.