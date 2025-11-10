https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/ukrainian-official-admits-poland-helped-nord-stream-blast-suspect-flee-justice---reports-1123087395.html

Ukrainian Official Admits Poland Helped Nord Stream Blast Suspect Flee Justice - Reports

A senior Ukrainian official has admitted that the Polish government helped Ukrainians bust a suspect who Germany believes had a role in the Nord Stream explosion, The Wall Street Journal newspaper has reported.

The Ukrainian diver, tracked down in Poland by investigators, was reportedly brought to Ukraine in a black BMW with diplomatic plates driven by the Ukrainian military attache in Warsaw, according to the report. The unnamed Ukrainian official privately confirmed that Kiev acted after it was tipped off by the Polish government. Investigators identified the diver from a photograph taken by a German radar camera and traced his social media and professional links to other suspects, the report said. Germany has reportedly issued arrest warrants for three Ukrainian special services officers and four divers suspected of involvement in the sabotage, which aimed to cut Russia’s oil revenues and its relations with Germany. It took German investigators three years to find the suspects by tracking boat rentals, phones and license plates. The investigation into the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosions could strain relations between Berlin and Kiev and weaken German and European support for Ukraine, the WSJ suggested. The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were bombed in September 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into the attack as an act of international terrorism. Russia has repeatedly requested data on other countries' investigations into the explosions, but never received it, according to the Kremlin. In 2023, US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh published an investigation saying that explosive devices were placed under Russian gas pipelines in June 2022 during the Baltops exercises by US navy divers with support from Norwegian specialists. The decision for the operation was made by then-US President Joe Biden, Hersh claimed. The Pentagon told RIA Novosti that the United States had no role in the sabotage.

