US Nuclear Test Threats Another Example of Washington's ‘Rhetorical Pendulum Diplomacy’ - Expert

President Trump’s announcement that the US will start testing nuclear weapons is “directed exclusively to an internal audience,” and has little if anything to do with Washington’s interaction with other nuclear powers, Higher School of Economics analyst and US specialist Egor Toropov has told Sputnik.

“As our president has emphasized, if [US] nuclear tests are actually carried out, Russia reserves the right, and most likely conduct them as well,” Toropov said, referring to President Putin’s remarks at last Wednesday’s emergency Security Council meeting.Plus, Trump cannot ignore the legislative branch and its traditionally hawkish stance vis-à-vis Russia, exemplified in Lindsey Graham’s* “bone crushing” 500% tariff threats.Congress’s power to draft and pass budgets, including foreign policy-linked expenditures like defense, means the president is forced, even with majorities in the Senate and House, to take lawmakers’ demands into account, Toropov says.“There’s currently a bipartisan consensus in the Senate that the US needs to increase defense spending, increase geopolitical pressure globally, and not yield to nuclear-armed geopolitical rivals,” the expert explained.* Designated an extremist and terrorist by Russia.

