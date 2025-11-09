https://sputnikglobe.com/20251109/putin-has-not-ordered-nuclear-test-preparations-decision-must-be-carefully-weighed---kremlin-1123081522.html
Putin Has Not Ordered Nuclear Test Preparations, Decision Must Be Carefully Weighed - Kremlin
Putin Has Not Ordered Nuclear Test Preparations, Decision Must Be Carefully Weighed - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has not given any instructions to begin preparations for nuclear tests; first, it must be determined whether Russia needs to do so, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2025-11-09T10:56+0000
2025-11-09T10:56+0000
2025-11-09T11:27+0000
russia
dmitry peskov
vladimir putin
russia
security council
burevestnik
china
andrei belousov
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/17/1123005305_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_466663d4126e5ab0181e94d78d7a78ed.jpg
“The president has not issued any orders to begin preparations. First, we need to understand whether we actually need to do this. It must be a very serious, well-founded, and carefully considered decision. That is what our specialists are currently working on,” Peskov told Russian media.On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting of the Security Council. During the session, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov stated that he considered it appropriate to begin preparations for resuming nuclear tests at the Novaya Zemlya test site. Putin instructed officials to gather information, conduct an analysis within the Security Council framework, and submit proposals on the possible commencement of work to prepare for nuclear weapons testing.Russia has no intention of violating its obligations under the ban on nuclear testing, Peskov said.If another country violates its obligations under the nuclear test ban, Russia will have to do the same to maintain parity.Russia and China are not conducting nuclear weapons tests, Peskov said.Russia will seek to understand exactly what Trump meant when he spoke about nuclear testing, Peskov added.“What exactly the US President meant—well, we will try to find out,” the Kremlin spokesman stated.On Burevestnik and PoseidonThe Burevestnik and Poseidon systems are groundbreaking global technologies that no other country currently possesses, although others may eventually develop them, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.He explained why it is incorrect to classify the Burevestnik and Poseidon tests as nuclear weapons tests, emphasizing that a nuclear-powered engine and nuclear explosion are entirely different matters.“Surely, American specialists should not be making such mistakes in their assessments and conclusions,” he added.On October 28, Putin announced that Russia had successfully tested the Poseidon, days after the Burevestnik cleared its final test. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said the missile flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) during its October test.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251108/russia-received-no-diplomatic-clarification-on-trumps-call-to-resume-nuclear-tests---lavrov-1123078128.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/doomsday-burevestnik-and-poseidon-pave-the-way-for-next-level-weapons-1123066754.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/17/1123005305_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_aedc20086de54b814d42894a5855e86d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nuclear test preparations, russian president vladimir putin, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, nuclear tests
nuclear test preparations, russian president vladimir putin, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, nuclear tests
Putin Has Not Ordered Nuclear Test Preparations, Decision Must Be Carefully Weighed - Kremlin
10:56 GMT 09.11.2025 (Updated: 11:27 GMT 09.11.2025)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has not given any instructions to begin preparations for nuclear tests; first, it must be determined whether Russia needs to do so, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
“The president has not issued any orders to begin preparations. First, we need to understand whether we actually need to do this. It must be a very serious, well-founded, and carefully considered decision. That is what our specialists are currently working on,” Peskov told Russian media.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting of the Security Council. During the session, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov
stated that he considered it appropriate to begin preparations for resuming nuclear tests at the Novaya Zemlya
test site. Putin instructed officials to gather information, conduct an analysis within the Security Council framework, and submit proposals on the possible commencement of work to prepare for nuclear weapons testing.
Russia has no intention of violating its obligations under the ban on nuclear testing, Peskov said.
“Putin has repeatedly stated that Russia is committed to its obligations under the nuclear test ban, and we have no plans to breach them,” he noted.
If another country violates its obligations under the nuclear test ban, Russia will have to do the same to maintain parity.
“It is precisely nuclear parity that is the most important component of today’s global security architecture,” Peskov highlighted.
Russia and China are not conducting nuclear weapons tests, Peskov said.
“We know for certain that neither Russia nor China is engaged in nuclear weapons testing,” he explained, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s claims that such tests were allegedly taking place.
Russia will seek to understand exactly what Trump meant when he spoke about nuclear testing
, Peskov added.
“What exactly the US President meant—well, we will try to find out,” the Kremlin spokesman stated.
On Burevestnik and Poseidon
The Burevestnik and Poseidon systems are groundbreaking global technologies that no other country currently possesses, although others may eventually develop them, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
“These are truly world-class breakthrough technologies that no nation in the world has. Of course, they may appear elsewhere someday—but not anytime soon,” he noted.
He explained why it is incorrect to classify the Burevestnik and Poseidon tests as nuclear weapons tests, emphasizing that a nuclear-powered engine and nuclear explosion are entirely different matters.
“We are talking, first of all, about a delivery system—not a nuclear explosion. It involves a nuclear propulsion unit, or engine, so these are completely separate subjects,” Peskov said.
“Surely, American specialists should not be making such mistakes in their assessments and conclusions,” he added.
On October 28, Putin announced that Russia had successfully tested the Poseidon
, days after the Burevestnik cleared its final test. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said the missile flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) during its October test.