Putin Has Not Ordered Nuclear Test Preparations, Decision Must Be Carefully Weighed - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not given any instructions to begin preparations for nuclear tests; first, it must be determined whether Russia needs to do so, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“The president has not issued any orders to begin preparations. First, we need to understand whether we actually need to do this. It must be a very serious, well-founded, and carefully considered decision. That is what our specialists are currently working on,” Peskov told Russian media.On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting of the Security Council. During the session, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov stated that he considered it appropriate to begin preparations for resuming nuclear tests at the Novaya Zemlya test site. Putin instructed officials to gather information, conduct an analysis within the Security Council framework, and submit proposals on the possible commencement of work to prepare for nuclear weapons testing.Russia has no intention of violating its obligations under the ban on nuclear testing, Peskov said.If another country violates its obligations under the nuclear test ban, Russia will have to do the same to maintain parity.Russia and China are not conducting nuclear weapons tests, Peskov said.Russia will seek to understand exactly what Trump meant when he spoke about nuclear testing, Peskov added.“What exactly the US President meant—well, we will try to find out,” the Kremlin spokesman stated.On Burevestnik and PoseidonThe Burevestnik and Poseidon systems are groundbreaking global technologies that no other country currently possesses, although others may eventually develop them, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.He explained why it is incorrect to classify the Burevestnik and Poseidon tests as nuclear weapons tests, emphasizing that a nuclear-powered engine and nuclear explosion are entirely different matters.“Surely, American specialists should not be making such mistakes in their assessments and conclusions,” he added.On October 28, Putin announced that Russia had successfully tested the Poseidon, days after the Burevestnik cleared its final test. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said the missile flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) during its October test.

