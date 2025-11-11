https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/canada-loses-measles-elimination-status-amid-ongoing-nationwide-outbreak-1123093156.html

Canada Loses Measles Elimination Status Amid Ongoing Nationwide Outbreak

Canada Loses Measles Elimination Status Amid Ongoing Nationwide Outbreak

Canada has lost its measles elimination status amid an ongoing severe nationwide outbreak, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said on Monday.

"The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has notified the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) that Canada no longer holds measles elimination status," the health authority said in a statement, further noting that the transmission of the same measles strain has now been sustained for over 12 months. The federal government is working in par with provincial and territorial authorities in order to address the situation. Focus is being place on vaccination, enhancing data sharing, improving surveillance efforts, as well as ensuring "evidence-based" guidance, PHAC said. In October 2024, several cases of measles began to be recorded across Canada. The situation would soon become a full fledged outbreak. PHAC has recorded a total of 5,138 measles cases since January in ten jurisdictions. The vast majority of the cases have been reported in the provinces of Ontario and Alberta, respectively accounting for 2,392 and 1,944 cases, according to PHAC data. Measles-infected individuals have also been recorded in British Columbia (324), Manitoba (253), Saskatchewan (107), Nova Scotia (62), Quebec (36), and New Brunswick (16). Only three cases have been recorded in Prince Edward Island, and one in the Northwestern territories. Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, and Nunavut, remain unaffected by the outbreak. Canada defeated domestic and endemic measles transmission in the late 1990's. Between 1998 and 2024, an average of 91 cases were reported yearly across the country, mainly due to "importation" from measles-affected regions.

