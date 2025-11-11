https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/lavrov-unsure-how-uk-will-distance-itself-from-mig-31-provocation-attempt-1123099697.html

Lavrov Unsure How UK Will Distance Itself From MiG-31 Provocation Attempt

The United Kingdom will find it extremely difficult to disown itself of its role in the attempted hijacking of a MiG-31 fighter jet from Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The FSB exposed everything in great detail, and I do not know how the British will wash their hands of it," Lavrov said in a hybrid interview with Russian media.The UK has now lost its empire, economic and military power, but is trying to compensate for this, the foreign minister added.Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had thwarted an operation by Ukrainian military intelligence and its UK handlers to hijack a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet armed with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile.Commitment to START Limits Can Be Announced at Any Time Before February 5, 2026Russia's proposal on limits on strategic offensive weapons is not related to the fact that "deadlines are pressing," commitment to the idea can be announced at any time before February 5, 2026, Lavrov said.In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready to continue to adhere to restrictions in accordance with the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) for one year after the agreement expires on February 5, 2026.Topic of Russia-US Summit, Discussion About Nuclear Tests Should Not Be LinkedThe topic of the summit between Russia and the United States on the highest level cannot be linked to the ongoing discussion about nuclear testing, Sergey Lavrov said.Moscow is ready to discuss with Washington the preparations for the summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Budapest, when and if American colleagues resume their proposal for a summit meeting, Lavrov said."We are also ready to discuss with our American colleagues the resumption of preparatory work for the summit of the leaders of Russia and the United States proposed by them, if and when the American colleagues resume their proposal and are ready to begin preparations for the summit so that it really ends effectively," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian media in a hybrid format.Budapest would be Russia's preferred venue for the summit, the minister said, recalling that Trump himself had previously voiced such an opinion.Putin and Trump may not have agreed on every single provision in Anchorage, but they did reach an understanding, Lavrov explained, adding that Moscow has no grounds to justify fact that it was and remains committed to what presidents of Russia and US discussed in Alaska.London, UK Media Unleashes Information CampaignSergey Lavrov accused London and the UK media of launching an information campaign.Earlier this week, BBC Director General Tim Davie and Executive Director Deborah Turness resigned amid widespread criticism of the BBC's misrepresentation of US President Donald Trump's 2021 speech. The BBC's 2024 documentary distorted Trump's remarks, giving the false impression that he had encouraged the Capitol riots, The Telegraph reported. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called BBC "100% fake news," while Trump himself branded the BBC's journalists corrupt and its leadership dishonest.US Actions on Venezuela Under Pretext of Fighting Drug Trafficking UnacceptableThe US actions in Venezuela's situation under the pretext of fighting drug trafficking are unacceptable, Lavrov said.Venezuela has not asked Russia for military assistance in connection with US activity off its coast, Lavrov said."No, there have been no such appeals to us," Lavrov added.Russia Yet to Receive US's Explanation on Trump's Remark on About Nuclear TestsRussia has not still received explanation from the United States about what President Donald Trump meant when he spoke about nuclear tests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.Russia is ready to discuss with the United States suspicions that Russia has allegedly secretly resumed nuclear testing, the minister said, noting that these accusations are untrue.Russia is also alarmed by the US statements that nuclear weapons tests will pursue geopolitical goals, Lavrov added.

