https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/russian-forces-take-control-of-oil-depot-two-train-stations-in-kupyansk-1123096017.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Oil Depot, Two Train Stations in Kupyansk

Russian Forces Take Control of Oil Depot, Two Train Stations in Kupyansk

Sputnik International

The assault detachment of Battlegroup Zapad of the Russian armed forces has taken control of an oil depot and two train stations in Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, the commander of the assault detachment of the 1486th Motorized Rifle Regiment with the call sign "Lovets" (Catcher) said on Tuesday.

2025-11-11T08:15+0000

2025-11-11T08:15+0000

2025-11-11T08:15+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

kharkov

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

russian armed forces

russian forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0b/1123095860_177:0:1635:820_1920x0_80_0_0_3bf3d0a38aed029725905fc47cb9ae4f.jpg

"We have taken control of the oil depot on the eastern outskirts of Kupyansk. The Olivino and Park Vostochnogo Pribytiya train stations have been fully taken under control and liberated from the Ukrainian armed forces," the commander said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry. At the same time, Russian troops are clearing the Kupyansk–Sortirovocnhaya train station, the commander added. He added that Dzerzhinsky street in Kupyansk has been fully cleared of Ukrainian militants. Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian forces that had been trapped in the "pockets" of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic were suffering heavy losses. The ministry denied Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks about a Ukrainian mop-up operation in Kupyansk, suggesting he was either unaware of facts on the ground or was trying to hush them up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251109/russian-forces-liberate-rybnoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1123081314.html

kharkov

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Forces Take Control of Oil Depot, Two Train Stations in Kupyansk Sputnik International Russian Forces Take Control of Oil Depot, Two Train Stations in Kupyansk 2025-11-11T08:15+0000 true PT0M40S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

battlegroup zapad of the russian armed forces, russian forces, train stations in kupyansk