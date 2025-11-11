https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/russian-forces-take-control-of-oil-depot-two-train-stations-in-kupyansk-1123096017.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Oil Depot, Two Train Stations in Kupyansk
The assault detachment of Battlegroup Zapad of the Russian armed forces has taken control of an oil depot and two train stations in Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, the commander of the assault detachment of the 1486th Motorized Rifle Regiment with the call sign "Lovets" (Catcher) said on Tuesday.
"We have taken control of the oil depot on the eastern outskirts of Kupyansk. The Olivino and Park Vostochnogo Pribytiya train stations have been fully taken under control and liberated from the Ukrainian armed forces," the commander said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry. At the same time, Russian troops are clearing the Kupyansk–Sortirovocnhaya train station, the commander added. He added that Dzerzhinsky street in Kupyansk has been fully cleared of Ukrainian militants. Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian forces that had been trapped in the "pockets" of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic were suffering heavy losses. The ministry denied Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks about a Ukrainian mop-up operation in Kupyansk, suggesting he was either unaware of facts on the ground or was trying to hush them up.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The assault detachment of Battlegroup Zapad of the Russian armed forces has taken control of an oil depot and two train stations in Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, the commander of the assault detachment of the 1486th Motorized Rifle Regiment with the call sign "Lovets" (Catcher) said on Tuesday.
"We have taken control of the oil depot on the eastern outskirts of Kupyansk. The Olivino and Park Vostochnogo Pribytiya train stations have been fully taken under control and liberated from the Ukrainian armed forces," the commander said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.
At the same time, Russian troops are clearing the Kupyansk–Sortirovocnhaya train station, the commander added.
"The detachment is conducting combat operations to clear the Kupyansk–Sortirovochnaya railway station. We are inflicting damage on enemy positions in the area of the settlement of Kupyansk-Uzlovoy," the commander said.
He added that Dzerzhinsky street in Kupyansk has been fully cleared of Ukrainian militants.
Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian forces that had been trapped in the "pockets" of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic were suffering heavy losses. The ministry denied Volodymyr Zelensky's
remarks about a Ukrainian mop-up operation in Kupyansk, suggesting he was either unaware of facts on the ground or was trying to hush them up.