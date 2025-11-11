https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/ukrainian-british-operation-to-hijack-russian-mig-31-fighter-jet-thwarted-1123093688.html

Ukrainian-British Operation to Hijack Russian MiG-31 Fighter Jet Thwarted

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had thwarted an operation by Ukrainian military intelligence and its British handlers to hijack a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet armed with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile.

"The Federal Security Service (FSB) has uncovered and thwarted an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and its British handlers to hijack a Russian MiG-31 supersonic high-altitude fighter jet, which carries a Kinzhal hypersonic missile," the agency said in a statement. Ukrainians attempted to recruit Russian pilots, promising a $3 million reward, the statement added.

