Israel to Shut Down Long-Running Army Radio Station Galei Tzahal by March 2026

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz plans to issue an order to close Israeli Army Radio (Galei Tzahal), which has been broadcasting nationwide since 1950, by March 2026, the station said on Wednesday.

"The defense minister intends to issue an order to cease broadcasting the radio station by March 1, 2026, and to create a professional team within the defense ministry to implement this decision," the radio station said in a statement. Katz said that the radio station was originally established as a military outlet to serve as a "voice and ear" for Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers and their families, not as a platform for expressing opinions, many of which have turned into criticism of the army and its servicepeople, the Kan public broadcaster reported. Galei Tzahal is Israel’s national state-owned radio network operated by the IDF. It broadcasts military and political news, commentary, traffic updates, educational content, and entertainment programs around the clock. The station is funded by the defense ministry and through advertising revenue.

