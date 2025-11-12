https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/record-number-of-german-industrial-companies-report-decline-in-competitiveness---study-1123101438.html

Record Number of German Industrial Companies Report Decline in Competitiveness - Study

More than a third of German industrial companies (36.6%) said that they face a decrease in competitiveness compared to countries outside the European Union, which has become the highest indicator over the entire data collection period, a study by Germany's ifo research institute showed on Tuesday.

"In October, more than one in three companies (36.6%, up from 24.7% in July) reported a decline in their competitiveness compared to countries outside the EU. That’s more than ever before in the ifo surveys," ifo said in a statement. At the same time, the share of the German companies facing a decline in competitiveness within the EU increased from 12% to 21.5%, reaching the highest level since the surveys began, the study said. The competitiveness of German industrial companies declined in all sectors. Over 50% of the companies reported a decrease in competitiveness in the chemical industry. A similar situation is observed in the production of electronic and optical products, where 47% of companies said that they face a drop in competitiveness. In mechanical engineering, this figure reached about 40%, ifo said. According to Wohlrabe, Germany risks falling further "behind in international comparison" if no massive reforms on the issue are implemented.

