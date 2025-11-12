https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/record-number-of-german-industrial-companies-report-decline-in-competitiveness---study-1123101438.html
Record Number of German Industrial Companies Report Decline in Competitiveness - Study
More than a third of German industrial companies (36.6%) said that they face a decrease in competitiveness compared to countries outside the European Union, which has become the highest indicator over the entire data collection period, a study by Germany's ifo research institute showed on Tuesday.
2025-11-12T02:29+0000
"In October, more than one in three companies (36.6%, up from 24.7% in July) reported a decline in their competitiveness compared to countries outside the EU. That’s more than ever before in the ifo surveys," ifo said in a statement. At the same time, the share of the German companies facing a decline in competitiveness within the EU increased from 12% to 21.5%, reaching the highest level since the surveys began, the study said. The competitiveness of German industrial companies declined in all sectors. Over 50% of the companies reported a decrease in competitiveness in the chemical industry. A similar situation is observed in the production of electronic and optical products, where 47% of companies said that they face a drop in competitiveness. In mechanical engineering, this figure reached about 40%, ifo said. According to Wohlrabe, Germany risks falling further "behind in international comparison" if no massive reforms on the issue are implemented.
Record Number of German Industrial Companies Report Decline in Competitiveness - Study
