https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/russia-establishes-unmanned-systems-forces-1123103432.html

Russia Establishes Unmanned Systems Forces

Russia Establishes Unmanned Systems Forces

Sputnik International

Unmanned systems forces have been officially established in Russia, with regular regiments now formed, the unmanned systems forces deputy chief, Col. Sergei Ishtuganov, said.

2025-11-12T08:25+0000

2025-11-12T08:25+0000

2025-11-12T08:45+0000

military

russia

uav

uavs

drone

drone warfare

drone usage

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117634067_0:131:3177:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_fd30f13872a390d809461523f2309a2d.jpg

"Regular regiments and other units have been created," Ishtuganov said.An organizational and staffing structure has already been approved for the new branch, and its chief has been appointed, the colonel said. Military command bodies have also been set up across the country, he added. In December 2022, Ishtuganov, then a lieutenant colonel and deputy commander of the 31st Separate Guards Airborne Assault Brigade, was awarded the Gold Star medal of the Hero of Russia by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250830/russian-naval-drones-send-strong-message-to-ukraine-and-nato-1122689693.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

unmanned systems forces, established in russia, unmanned systems forces deputy chief, col. sergei ishtuganov