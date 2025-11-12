https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/russia-establishes-unmanned-systems-forces-1123103432.html
Russia Establishes Unmanned Systems Forces
Russia Establishes Unmanned Systems Forces
Sputnik International
Unmanned systems forces have been officially established in Russia, with regular regiments now formed, the unmanned systems forces deputy chief, Col. Sergei Ishtuganov, said.
2025-11-12T08:25+0000
2025-11-12T08:25+0000
2025-11-12T08:45+0000
military
russia
uav
uavs
drone
drone warfare
drone usage
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117634067_0:131:3177:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_fd30f13872a390d809461523f2309a2d.jpg
"Regular regiments and other units have been created," Ishtuganov said.An organizational and staffing structure has already been approved for the new branch, and its chief has been appointed, the colonel said. Military command bodies have also been set up across the country, he added. In December 2022, Ishtuganov, then a lieutenant colonel and deputy commander of the 31st Separate Guards Airborne Assault Brigade, was awarded the Gold Star medal of the Hero of Russia by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250830/russian-naval-drones-send-strong-message-to-ukraine-and-nato-1122689693.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117634067_223:0:2954:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c9e293ea038db16384340d80278640b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
unmanned systems forces, established in russia, unmanned systems forces deputy chief, col. sergei ishtuganov
unmanned systems forces, established in russia, unmanned systems forces deputy chief, col. sergei ishtuganov
Russia Establishes Unmanned Systems Forces
08:25 GMT 12.11.2025 (Updated: 08:45 GMT 12.11.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Unmanned systems forces have been officially established in Russia, with regular regiments now formed, the unmanned systems forces deputy chief, Col. Sergei Ishtuganov, said.
"Regular regiments and other units have been created," Ishtuganov said.
An organizational and staffing structure has already been approved for the new branch
, and its chief has been appointed, the colonel said. Military command bodies have also been set up across the country, he added.
In December 2022, Ishtuganov, then a lieutenant colonel and deputy commander of the 31st Separate Guards Airborne Assault Brigade, was awarded the Gold Star medal of the Hero of Russia by Russian President Vladimir Putin.