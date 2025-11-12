International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/russia-establishes-unmanned-systems-forces-1123103432.html
Russia Establishes Unmanned Systems Forces
Russia Establishes Unmanned Systems Forces
Sputnik International
Unmanned systems forces have been officially established in Russia, with regular regiments now formed, the unmanned systems forces deputy chief, Col. Sergei Ishtuganov, said.
2025-11-12T08:25+0000
2025-11-12T08:45+0000
military
russia
uav
uavs
drone
drone warfare
drone usage
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117634067_0:131:3177:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_fd30f13872a390d809461523f2309a2d.jpg
"Regular regiments and other units have been created," Ishtuganov said.An organizational and staffing structure has already been approved for the new branch, and its chief has been appointed, the colonel said. Military command bodies have also been set up across the country, he added. In December 2022, Ishtuganov, then a lieutenant colonel and deputy commander of the 31st Separate Guards Airborne Assault Brigade, was awarded the Gold Star medal of the Hero of Russia by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250830/russian-naval-drones-send-strong-message-to-ukraine-and-nato-1122689693.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117634067_223:0:2954:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c9e293ea038db16384340d80278640b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
unmanned systems forces, established in russia, unmanned systems forces deputy chief, col. sergei ishtuganov
unmanned systems forces, established in russia, unmanned systems forces deputy chief, col. sergei ishtuganov

Russia Establishes Unmanned Systems Forces

08:25 GMT 12.11.2025 (Updated: 08:45 GMT 12.11.2025)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankOrlan-30 military drone patrolling the Avdeyevka skies
Orlan-30 military drone patrolling the Avdeyevka skies - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Unmanned systems forces have been officially established in Russia, with regular regiments now formed, the unmanned systems forces deputy chief, Col. Sergei Ishtuganov, said.
"Regular regiments and other units have been created," Ishtuganov said.
An organizational and staffing structure has already been approved for the new branch, and its chief has been appointed, the colonel said. Military command bodies have also been set up across the country, he added.
In December 2022, Ishtuganov, then a lieutenant colonel and deputy commander of the 31st Separate Guards Airborne Assault Brigade, was awarded the Gold Star medal of the Hero of Russia by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian Navy drills July Storm - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Naval Drones Send Strong Message to Ukraine and NATO
30 August, 17:13 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала