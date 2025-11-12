https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/us-gas-prices-to-double-by-2035-due-to-domestic-demand-lng-exports--iea-1123107682.html

US Gas Prices to Double by 2035 Due to Domestic Demand, LNG Exports – IEA

Gas prices in the United States will double by 2035 to $4.5 per million British thermal units (MBTU), or about $160 per 1,000 cubic meters, due to rising domestic demand and a sharp increase in exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

"In the CPS [Current Policies Scenario], the new supply is absorbed relatively quickly by robust increases in demand. With strong domestic demand growth and a surge in LNG exports, the United States sees its domestic gas price rise from USD 2.2/MBtu in 2024 to USD 4.5/MBtu in 2035," the IEA said in its annual World Energy Outlook report for 2025. At the same time, in the European Union countries the cost of gas in 2035 will decrease by almost 12%, to $9.1 per MBTU, or $325 per 1,000 cubic meters. According to the Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS), gas prices in the US will rise to $3.9 per MBTU ($140 per 1,000 cubic meters), while in the EU they will decrease to $6.5 per MBTU ($230 per 1,000 cubic meters). The Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario (NZE) assumes a reduction to $2.1 in the US and $4.2 in the EU per MBTU, or $75 and $150 per 1,000 cubic meters, respectively, the IEA said. In the CPS, in China, the figure in 2035 will decrease by 4% to $9.9 per MBTU, or about $350 per 1,000 cubic meters, and in Japan – by 17% to $11.2 per MBTU, or $400 per 1,000 cubic meters. Under the STEPS scenario, gas prices in these countries will decrease to $7.5 and $8.4 per MBTU, or $270 and $300 per 1,000 cubic meters. Within the NZE, gas prices in both countries will reduce to $4.9 per MBTU, or $175 per 1,000 cubic meters, the IAE report read. Gas prices in the US reflect the prevailing wholesale price in the domestic market, while in the EU and China they are related to imports of pipeline gas and LNG, while in Japan they relate only to LNG imports, the report read. In 2024, US gas prices amounted to $2.2 per MBTU (almost $80 per 1,000 cubic meters), in the EU and China – $10.3 per MBTU (almost $370 per 1,000 cubic meters), and in Japan – $11.2 per MBTU (about $480 per 1,000 cubic meters), the IEA said. Unlike oil, natural gas has no unique global price, but it has a range of regional prices. On the global market, gas is traded primarily in the form of LNG. About 60% of liquefied gas is supplied under long-term contracts, while the rest is sold on the spot market, the IEA added.

