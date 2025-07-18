https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/trump-says-biden-admin-would-have-released-epstein-files-if-they-contained-smoking-gun-1122455941.html

Trump Says Biden Admin Would Have Released Epstein Files If They Contained ‘Smoking Gun’

Trump Says Biden Admin Would Have Released Epstein Files If They Contained ‘Smoking Gun’

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that if the Epstein files had contained solid incriminating evidence, the Biden administration would have made this information public.

2025-07-18T13:19+0000

2025-07-18T13:19+0000

2025-07-18T13:19+0000

americas

us

donald trump

jeffrey epstein

joe biden

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121730019_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b20e71e2cb9a9b68a4112ee7d10f423a.jpg

Late Thursday, Trump asked US Attorney General Pam Bondi to release trial transcripts in the case against convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein if the court approves such a decision. Earlier in July, the FBI and the US Department of Justice said in a memo that Epstein had not blackmailed influential people and had no "client list." The conclusion provoked a backlash among some Republicans over the administration's handling of the case. In 2019, Epstein was charged in the US with trafficking minors for the purpose of their sexual exploitation, which carries a prison sentence of up to 40 years, and conspiracy to engage in such trafficking — up to five years in prison. According to prosecutors, between 2002 and 2005, Epstein engaged in sexual relations with dozens of underage girls whom he hosted at his residences in New York and Florida. He paid them hundreds of dollars in cash, after which he assigned some of the victims to serve as recruiters to bring in more girls, some of whom were as young as 14 years old. In early July 2019, a Manhattan court in New York City, after hearing Epstein's arraignment, ruled that he be kept in custody and not released on bail. In late July of that year, it was reported that Epstein had been found in a jail cell "semi-conscious" and had later died. The investigation revealed that he had committed suicide.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/tensions-rise-at-doj-fbi-chiefs-consider-exit-over-bondis-mishandling-of-epstein-case-1122430135.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/epstein-cover-up-doj-and-fbi-claim-no-crime--but-somethings-seriously-off---1122409892.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

epstein files, epstein smoking gun, smoking gun trump, epstein sex scandal, trump sex scandal