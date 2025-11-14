International
Russian Investigators Say ICC Prosecutor, 8 Judges Charged in Absentia in Russia
Russian Investigators Say ICC Prosecutor, 8 Judges Charged in Absentia in Russia
Russian investigators are charging a prosecutor and eight judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in absentia under three articles, including bringing an innocent person to criminal responsibility and unlawful detention, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik on Friday.
"As part of the investigation, the prosecutor and eight ICC judges were charged in absentia under [three articles] of the Russian Criminal Code. The accused have been put on the international wanted list and arrested in absentia," the committee said in a statement. Russian investigators have completed their investigation into the criminal case against the ICC prosecutor and judges, who are accused of violating Russian law by illegally prosecuting Russian citizens, the committee added.
Russian Investigators Say ICC Prosecutor, 8 Judges Charged in Absentia in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian investigators are charging a prosecutor and eight judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in absentia under three articles, including bringing an innocent person to criminal responsibility and unlawful detention, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik on Friday.
"As part of the investigation, the prosecutor and eight ICC judges were charged in absentia under [three articles] of the Russian Criminal Code. The accused have been put on the international wanted list and arrested in absentia," the committee said in a statement.
Russian investigators have completed their investigation into the criminal case against the ICC prosecutor and judges, who are accused of violating Russian law by illegally prosecuting Russian citizens, the committee added.
