Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Tighten Encirclement at Kupyansk as Ukrainian Losses Mount
Russian Forces Tighten Encirclement at Kupyansk as Ukrainian Losses Mount
The Russian military continues to attack an encircled Ukrainian grouping near the key city, its Defense Ministry reported.
“In the area of the settlement of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, assault units of the 6th Army continue to destroy the enemy forces trapped in the pocket,” the briefing stated.Over the past 24 hours alone, the Ukrainian Army has lost up to 50 soldiers near Kupyansk, along with 15 pieces of weaponry and military equipment, including a British-made Snatch armored vehicle, two mortars, three electronic-warfare stations, five pickups, and three other vehicles.Fighting for KupyanskBy the end of October, Russia's Zapad Battlegroup had seized the crossing over the Oskol River and encircled the town, where around 5,000 Ukrainian troops remain.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian units are in a critical situation: they have no chance of survival except to surrender. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky is either trying to conceal the real situation on the front or has completely lost touch with reality.Russian soldiers are regularly thwarting attempts by Ukrainian forces to break through and relieve the encircled units.
kupyansk, kupyansk battles, russian army, ukrainian forces, encircled grouping, kharkiv region fighting, russia ukraine conflict, kupyansk offensive, russian defense ministry, frontline updates, ukraine war news, kupyansk pocket, oskol river, west grouping russia

Russian Forces Tighten Encirclement at Kupyansk as Ukrainian Losses Mount

12:24 GMT 15.11.2025
The Russian military continues to attack an encircled Ukrainian grouping near the key city, its Defense Ministry reported.
“In the area of the settlement of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, assault units of the 6th Army continue to destroy the enemy forces trapped in the pocket,” the briefing stated.
Over the past 24 hours alone, the Ukrainian Army has lost up to 50 soldiers near Kupyansk, along with 15 pieces of weaponry and military equipment, including a British-made Snatch armored vehicle, two mortars, three electronic-warfare stations, five pickups, and three other vehicles.

Kupyansk is one of the key cities for the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defense in the eastern Kharkov region. It sits on the Oskol River, which divides the town into two parts. Its capture would allow the Russian Army to continue its advance westward. On Tuesday, the Defense Ministry reported the liberation of the eastern part of Kupyansk.

Russian Forces Take Control of Oil Depot, Two Train Stations in Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Take Control of Oil Depot, Two Train Stations in Kupyansk

11 November, 08:15 GMT
11 November, 08:15 GMT

Fighting for Kupyansk

By the end of October, Russia's Zapad Battlegroup had seized the crossing over the Oskol River and encircled the town, where around 5,000 Ukrainian troops remain.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian units are in a critical situation: they have no chance of survival except to surrender. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky is either trying to conceal the real situation on the front or has completely lost touch with reality.
Russian soldiers are regularly thwarting attempts by Ukrainian forces to break through and relieve the encircled units.
