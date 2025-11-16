International
Asia
China Urges Philippines to Halt Provocations in South China Sea
China Urges Philippines to Halt Provocations in South China Sea
Sputnik International
China has called on the Philippines to stop provoking incidents and escalating tension in the South China Sea, Tian Junli, a spokesperson of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command, said on Sunday.
"The Philippines constantly involves external forces to organize so-called 'joint patrols,' undermining regional peace and stability. We strongly warn the Philippines to immediately stop provoking incidents and escalating tension," Tian was quoted as saying by the ministry. Southern Theater Command bombers conducted routine patrols over the South China Sea on Sunday, Tian said, adding that the PLA forces remain on high alert, decisively defending national sovereignty and security, as well as peace and stability in the South China Sea. On November 13, the USNI News portal, citing a US Marine Corps spokesperson in the Pacific, reported that the US had deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle unit to provide support to the Philippine armed forces in ensuring security in the South China Sea. In late October, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed concern over China's "aggressive actions" in the South China Sea and called for strengthening defenses to protect the country's territory amid growing regional tensions, however, specific measures to enhance the Philippines' defense capabilities were not disclosed. The territorial affiliation of a number of islands and reefs in the South China Sea has been the subject of disputes between China, the Philippines, and several other Asia-Pacific countries for decades. Significant oil and gas reserves have been discovered on the continental shelf of those islands, including the Paracel Islands, Thitu Island, Scarborough Shoal, and the Spratly Islands, comprising the Whitson Reef. In July 2016, following a lawsuit filed by the Philippines, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that China has no grounds for territorial claims in the South China Sea. The court ruled that the islands are not disputed territory and do not constitute an exclusive economic zone, but Beijing refused to recognize or accept the ruling.
16.11.2025
In this handout photo released by Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippines BRP Jose Rizal (FF150), right, and USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) during a tactical exercise between Philippines and the United States in the West Philippine Sea on Thursday Nov. 23, 2023
China has called on the Philippines to stop provoking incidents and escalating tension in the South China Sea, Tian Junli, a spokesperson of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command, said on Sunday.
"The Philippines constantly involves external forces to organize so-called 'joint patrols,' undermining regional peace and stability. We strongly warn the Philippines to immediately stop provoking incidents and escalating tension," Tian was quoted as saying by the ministry.
Southern Theater Command bombers conducted routine patrols over the South China Sea on Sunday, Tian said, adding that the PLA forces remain on high alert, decisively defending national sovereignty and security, as well as peace and stability in the South China Sea.
On November 13, the USNI News portal, citing a US Marine Corps spokesperson in the Pacific, reported that the US had deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle unit to provide support to the Philippine armed forces in ensuring security in the South China Sea.
In late October, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed concern over China's "aggressive actions" in the South China Sea and called for strengthening defenses to protect the country's territory amid growing regional tensions, however, specific measures to enhance the Philippines' defense capabilities were not disclosed.
The territorial affiliation of a number of islands and reefs in the South China Sea has been the subject of disputes between China, the Philippines, and several other Asia-Pacific countries for decades. Significant oil and gas reserves have been discovered on the continental shelf of those islands, including the Paracel Islands, Thitu Island, Scarborough Shoal, and the Spratly Islands, comprising the Whitson Reef.
In July 2016, following a lawsuit filed by the Philippines, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that China has no grounds for territorial claims in the South China Sea. The court ruled that the islands are not disputed territory and do not constitute an exclusive economic zone, but Beijing refused to recognize or accept the ruling.
