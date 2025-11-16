https://sputnikglobe.com/20251116/clashes-erupt-as-anti-government-youth-march-reaches-mexico-citys-main-square-1123119718.html
Clashes Erupt as Anti-Government Youth March Reaches Mexico City's Main Square
A youth anti-government march in the center of the Mexican capital ended in clashes with police near the National Palace. There were injuries among both participants and law enforcement, the Milenio newspaper reported.
After the destruction of protective barriers erected in front of the National Palace during a "Generation Z" march, a clash erupted between a group of masked people and security forces in Mexico City's Zocalo district. Police sustained injuries as they attempted to halt the protesters' advanceSeveral marchers were also injured; according to media reports, they were treated by ambulance crews on duty at the scene. The protest march began at the Angel of Independence on the central Avenue of Reforma and concluded at Zocalo, where some demonstrators reportedly clashed with law enforcement. Although the main columns have already dispersed, roadblocks remain in the surrounding neighborhoods, and police continue to disperse small groups of remaining activists. Amid the unrest in the city center, the metro adjusted train service on Line 2, temporarily closing the section between Hidalgo and Zocalo/Tenochtitlan stations. Calls for participation in the Generation Z protest march in Mexico City on November 15 were spread through a network of accounts, including those created specifically for the campaign and linked to foreign administrators, Miguel Angel Elorza Vasquez, coordinator of the Infodemia project at the Mexican National Broadcasting System, said earlier. According to Vasquez, the march was not an initiative or a consequence of civil discontent, but was the result of disinformation aimed at polarization, weakening the government and manipulating young people for political purposes.
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - A youth anti-government march in the center of the Mexican capital ended in clashes with police near the National Palace. There were injuries among both participants and law enforcement, the Milenio newspaper reported.
After the destruction of protective barriers erected in front of the National Palace during a "Generation Z" march, a clash erupted between a group of masked people and security forces in Mexico City's Zocalo district. Police sustained injuries as they attempted to halt the protesters' advance
Several marchers were also injured; according to media reports, they were treated by ambulance crews on duty at the scene.
The protest march began at the Angel of Independence on the central Avenue of Reforma and concluded at Zocalo, where some demonstrators reportedly clashed with law enforcement. Although the main columns have already dispersed, roadblocks remain in the surrounding neighborhoods, and police continue to disperse small groups of remaining activists.
Amid the unrest in the city center, the metro adjusted train service on Line 2, temporarily closing the section between Hidalgo and Zocalo/Tenochtitlan stations.
Calls for participation in the Generation Z protest march in Mexico City on November 15 were spread through a network of accounts, including those created specifically for the campaign and linked to foreign administrators, Miguel Angel Elorza Vasquez, coordinator of the Infodemia project at the Mexican National Broadcasting System, said earlier. According to Vasquez, the march was not an initiative or a consequence of civil discontent, but was the result of disinformation aimed at polarization, weakening the government and manipulating young people for political purposes.