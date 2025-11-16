International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251116/clashes-erupt-as-anti-government-youth-march-reaches-mexico-citys-main-square-1123119718.html
Clashes Erupt as Anti-Government Youth March Reaches Mexico City's Main Square
Clashes Erupt as Anti-Government Youth March Reaches Mexico City's Main Square
Sputnik International
A youth anti-government march in the center of the Mexican capital ended in clashes with police near the National Palace. There were injuries among both participants and law enforcement, the Milenio newspaper reported.
2025-11-16T04:53+0000
2025-11-16T04:53+0000
americas
generation z
mexico city
mexico
clashes
mass protests
mexican president
tear gas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/10/1123119844_0:325:2752:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_1b9eafacdd888965125e01d5ba9bafd2.jpg
After the destruction of protective barriers erected in front of the National Palace during a "Generation Z" march, a clash erupted between a group of masked people and security forces in Mexico City's Zocalo district. Police sustained injuries as they attempted to halt the protesters' advanceSeveral marchers were also injured; according to media reports, they were treated by ambulance crews on duty at the scene. The protest march began at the Angel of Independence on the central Avenue of Reforma and concluded at Zocalo, where some demonstrators reportedly clashed with law enforcement. Although the main columns have already dispersed, roadblocks remain in the surrounding neighborhoods, and police continue to disperse small groups of remaining activists. Amid the unrest in the city center, the metro adjusted train service on Line 2, temporarily closing the section between Hidalgo and Zocalo/Tenochtitlan stations. Calls for participation in the Generation Z protest march in Mexico City on November 15 were spread through a network of accounts, including those created specifically for the campaign and linked to foreign administrators, Miguel Angel Elorza Vasquez, coordinator of the Infodemia project at the Mexican National Broadcasting System, said earlier. According to Vasquez, the march was not an initiative or a consequence of civil discontent, but was the result of disinformation aimed at polarization, weakening the government and manipulating young people for political purposes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/mexican-president-slams-us-strikes-summons-ambassador-for-consultations-1123030683.html
americas
mexico city
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/10/1123119844_23:0:2752:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_809beee35d12eb1814fd5754506a5593.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
mexican protest, gen z march, generation z, protests, youth protest, clashes with police
mexican protest, gen z march, generation z, protests, youth protest, clashes with police

Clashes Erupt as Anti-Government Youth March Reaches Mexico City's Main Square

04:53 GMT 16.11.2025
© AP Photo / Fernando LlanoPolice officers take cover behind a shield wall during clashes with demonstrators outside of Mexico's Attorney General's Office in Mexico City, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
Police officers take cover behind a shield wall during clashes with demonstrators outside of Mexico's Attorney General's Office in Mexico City, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2025
© AP Photo / Fernando Llano
Subscribe
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - A youth anti-government march in the center of the Mexican capital ended in clashes with police near the National Palace. There were injuries among both participants and law enforcement, the Milenio newspaper reported.
After the destruction of protective barriers erected in front of the National Palace during a "Generation Z" march, a clash erupted between a group of masked people and security forces in Mexico City's Zocalo district. Police sustained injuries as they attempted to halt the protesters' advance
Several marchers were also injured; according to media reports, they were treated by ambulance crews on duty at the scene.
The protest march began at the Angel of Independence on the central Avenue of Reforma and concluded at Zocalo, where some demonstrators reportedly clashed with law enforcement. Although the main columns have already dispersed, roadblocks remain in the surrounding neighborhoods, and police continue to disperse small groups of remaining activists.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2025
Americas
Mexican President Slams US Strikes, Summons Ambassador for Consultations
29 October, 04:53 GMT
Amid the unrest in the city center, the metro adjusted train service on Line 2, temporarily closing the section between Hidalgo and Zocalo/Tenochtitlan stations.
Calls for participation in the Generation Z protest march in Mexico City on November 15 were spread through a network of accounts, including those created specifically for the campaign and linked to foreign administrators, Miguel Angel Elorza Vasquez, coordinator of the Infodemia project at the Mexican National Broadcasting System, said earlier. According to Vasquez, the march was not an initiative or a consequence of civil discontent, but was the result of disinformation aimed at polarization, weakening the government and manipulating young people for political purposes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала