Orban Believes Ukraine Conflict Could End Soon

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes the Ukrainian conflict could end in the foreseeable future.

"I think we are very close to having a peace," Orban said in an interview with Matthias Doepfner, CEO of the German media group Axel Springer, on YouTube. According to Orban, to achieve peace, the West must develop a unified position, as there is currently no consensus among Western countries on the Ukrainian issue. While US President Donald Trump is promoting peace initiatives, Europe advocates continuing the war in order to try to gain a more favorable negotiating position, he added. At the same time, Orban emphasizes that Europe is acting irrationally in supporting Kiev, as the latter has no chance of winning the conflict with Russia. Europe is spending enormous amounts of money on sponsoring Kiev at a time when Europe needs those funds for itself, while Ukraine is being engulfed by corruption scandals, the Hungarian prime minister concluded.Russia and Ukraine held three rounds of direct talks in Istanbul. They resulted in a prisoner exchange. Furthermore, Russia handed over the bodies of fallen Ukrainian servicemen to Kiev. The parties also exchanged draft memoranda on conflict resolution. Previously, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Russia was ready to discuss the political aspects of the settlement with Ukraine and work in any format. However, Moscow has still not received a response from Kiev to the proposal to create three working groups to more specifically address humanitarian, military, and political issues, put forward by the Russian side during the third round of talks with Ukraine in Istanbul in July. Furthermore, Volodymyr Zelensky rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to come to Moscow for talks.

