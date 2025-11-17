International
Ecuadorians Reject Foreign Military Bases in National Referendum — Reports
Ecuadorians Reject Foreign Military Bases in National Referendum — Reports
Ecuadorians have voted against allowing foreign military bases in the country, according to preliminary results reported by Reuters, with nearly two-thirds opposing the measure as almost 90% of ballots were counted.
The proposal — backed by President Daniel Noboa as part of his security strategy — would have opened the door to shared or foreign military facilities inside Ecuador, which has prohibited foreign bases since 2009.Some voters voiced concerns over sovereignty, Reuters noted.President Noboa said he “respected voters’ will” and would continue working to improve the country. Former President Rafael Correa welcomed the result, saying Ecuadorians had effectively reaffirmed the current constitution.A ‘no’ vote, Ecuadorean authorities previously told Reuters, would not change existing security cooperation agreements — but it does mean no return of foreign bases such as the former US presence in Manta.
Ecuadorians Reject Foreign Military Bases in National Referendum — Reports

Posters promoting the "no" vote in a referendum on allowing foreign military bases and convening a Constituent Assembly to draft a new Constitution cover a wall in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Ecuadorians have voted against allowing foreign military bases in the country, according to preliminary results reported by Reuters, with nearly two-thirds opposing the measure as almost 90% of ballots were counted.
The proposal — backed by President Daniel Noboa as part of his security strategy — would have opened the door to shared or foreign military facilities inside Ecuador, which has prohibited foreign bases since 2009.
Some voters voiced concerns over sovereignty, Reuters noted.
President Noboa said he "respected voters' will" and would continue working to improve the country. Former President Rafael Correa welcomed the result, saying Ecuadorians had effectively reaffirmed the current constitution.
A 'no' vote, Ecuadorean authorities previously told Reuters, would not change existing security cooperation agreements — but it does mean no return of foreign bases such as the former US presence in Manta.
