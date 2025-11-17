https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/japanese-u-turn-on-nukes-would-destabilize-asia-force-russia-to-rethink-regional-posture---experts-1123126535.html

Japanese U-Turn on Nukes Would Destabilize Asia, Force Russia to Rethink Regional Posture - Experts

Japanese U-Turn on Nukes Would Destabilize Asia, Force Russia to Rethink Regional Posture - Experts

Sputnik International

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is reportedly considering a formal review of Japan's three-pronged anti-nuclear weapons regime to allow US nuclear-armed vessels to make port calls. A pair of leading Asia and Japan experts have told Sputnik why that's a very bad idea.

2025-11-17T14:57+0000

2025-11-17T14:57+0000

2025-11-17T14:57+0000

analysis

japan

russia

china

sanae takaichi

tomahawk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/11/1123126378_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_8dcc3b4f60b3a036a87c0721a0a0aa5b.jpg

Japan’s pursuit of medium-range missiles “basically” allows it to “cover Beijing, reach Pyongyang and our Far East,” and adding nukes to the equation would ramp up risks significantly, says Viktor Kuzminkov, leading Asia-Pacific expert at the Institute of World Economy & International Relations.“This would pose a security threat to all of Northeast Asia,” destabilizing the region and resulting in “an increased risk of nuclear conflict,” Kuzminkov told Sputnik, commenting on Tokyo’s reported plans to review its no nukes policy to allow port calls by US nuclear-armed vessels.Japan’s plans could force Russia to review its naval and nuclear doctrine as they apply to East Asia, Kuzminkov warned. “We definitely need to think about it and act on it, because the Japanese are already starting to deploy [missiles]. This year or next, they’re buying 400 Tomahawk missiles from the Americans.”Inevitable ResponsePrime Minister Takaichi’s reported review plans stem from the fact that she is a “hawk on foreign policy,” Kistanov explained, pointing to her plans to dramatically ramp up arms spending and potential changes to Japan’s constitution to create full-fledged armed forces.But Takaichi understands that pursuing nukes itself would not only ramp up tensions with China, Russia and the DPRK, but also South Korea and even the US, which wants to keep Japan under its own nuclear umbrella, Kistanov said.As for the public, it has no stomach for nuclear weapons, given Japan’s country’s status as the first and only country against which such arms have been used.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/us-japan-sign-framework-deal-to-secure-supply-of-critical-minerals-rare-earths-1123025237.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/japan-welcomes-start-of-us-marines-redeployment-from-okinawa-to-guam---defense-minister-1121183059.html

japan

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

will japan pursue nukes, why is japan reviewing its nuclear policy