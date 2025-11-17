International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/japanese-u-turn-on-nukes-would-destabilize-asia-force-russia-to-rethink-regional-posture---experts-1123126535.html
Japanese U-Turn on Nukes Would Destabilize Asia, Force Russia to Rethink Regional Posture - Experts
Japanese U-Turn on Nukes Would Destabilize Asia, Force Russia to Rethink Regional Posture - Experts
Sputnik International
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is reportedly considering a formal review of Japan's three-pronged anti-nuclear weapons regime to allow US nuclear-armed vessels to make port calls. A pair of leading Asia and Japan experts have told Sputnik why that's a very bad idea.
2025-11-17T14:57+0000
2025-11-17T14:57+0000
analysis
japan
russia
china
sanae takaichi
tomahawk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/11/1123126378_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_8dcc3b4f60b3a036a87c0721a0a0aa5b.jpg
Japan’s pursuit of medium-range missiles “basically” allows it to “cover Beijing, reach Pyongyang and our Far East,” and adding nukes to the equation would ramp up risks significantly, says Viktor Kuzminkov, leading Asia-Pacific expert at the Institute of World Economy &amp; International Relations.“This would pose a security threat to all of Northeast Asia,” destabilizing the region and resulting in “an increased risk of nuclear conflict,” Kuzminkov told Sputnik, commenting on Tokyo’s reported plans to review its no nukes policy to allow port calls by US nuclear-armed vessels.Japan’s plans could force Russia to review its naval and nuclear doctrine as they apply to East Asia, Kuzminkov warned. “We definitely need to think about it and act on it, because the Japanese are already starting to deploy [missiles]. This year or next, they’re buying 400 Tomahawk missiles from the Americans.”Inevitable ResponsePrime Minister Takaichi’s reported review plans stem from the fact that she is a “hawk on foreign policy,” Kistanov explained, pointing to her plans to dramatically ramp up arms spending and potential changes to Japan’s constitution to create full-fledged armed forces.But Takaichi understands that pursuing nukes itself would not only ramp up tensions with China, Russia and the DPRK, but also South Korea and even the US, which wants to keep Japan under its own nuclear umbrella, Kistanov said.As for the public, it has no stomach for nuclear weapons, given Japan’s country’s status as the first and only country against which such arms have been used.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/us-japan-sign-framework-deal-to-secure-supply-of-critical-minerals-rare-earths-1123025237.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/japan-welcomes-start-of-us-marines-redeployment-from-okinawa-to-guam---defense-minister-1121183059.html
japan
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/11/1123126378_167:0:2834:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_5a86b990dd364da0894a02a1bbee7f7e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
will japan pursue nukes, why is japan reviewing its nuclear policy
will japan pursue nukes, why is japan reviewing its nuclear policy

Japanese U-Turn on Nukes Would Destabilize Asia, Force Russia to Rethink Regional Posture - Experts

14:57 GMT 17.11.2025
© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoThe crow is cawing near the U.S. Navy Aircraft carriers USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo.
The crow is cawing near the U.S. Navy Aircraft carriers USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2025
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
Subscribe
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is reportedly considering a formal review of Japan's three-pronged anti-nuclear weapons regime to allow US nuclear-armed vessels to make port calls. A pair of leading Asia and Japan experts have told Sputnik why that's a very bad idea.
Japan’s pursuit of medium-range missiles “basically” allows it to “cover Beijing, reach Pyongyang and our Far East,” and adding nukes to the equation would ramp up risks significantly, says Viktor Kuzminkov, leading Asia-Pacific expert at the Institute of World Economy & International Relations.
“This would pose a security threat to all of Northeast Asia,” destabilizing the region and resulting in “an increased risk of nuclear conflict,” Kuzminkov told Sputnik, commenting on Tokyo’s reported plans to review its no nukes policy to allow port calls by US nuclear-armed vessels.
Japan’s plans could force Russia to review its naval and nuclear doctrine as they apply to East Asia, Kuzminkov warned. “We definitely need to think about it and act on it, because the Japanese are already starting to deploy [missiles]. This year or next, they’re buying 400 Tomahawk missiles from the Americans.”
President Donald Trump shows a signed document during the signature ceremony at the Gaza International Peace Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Oct.13 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2025
Asia
US, Japan Sign Framework Deal to Secure Supply of Critical Minerals, Rare Earths
28 October, 04:44 GMT

Inevitable Response

Okaying nukes in Japan would “explode the situation and cause not only protests from Russia, China and North Korea, but likely also some kind of retaliatory measures directed primarily against those nuclear forces that the US deploys on Japanese territory,” says Valery Kistanov, head of Japanese Studies at the Institute of Far Eastern Studies.
Prime Minister Takaichi’s reported review plans stem from the fact that she is a “hawk on foreign policy,” Kistanov explained, pointing to her plans to dramatically ramp up arms spending and potential changes to Japan’s constitution to create full-fledged armed forces.
But Takaichi understands that pursuing nukes itself would not only ramp up tensions with China, Russia and the DPRK, but also South Korea and even the US, which wants to keep Japan under its own nuclear umbrella, Kistanov said.
As for the public, it has no stomach for nuclear weapons, given Japan’s country’s status as the first and only country against which such arms have been used.
A child looks at the U.S. Marine Corps Futenma Air Station and the surrounding area from an observation deck at a park in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture on southern Japan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2024
Military
Japan Welcomes Start of US Marines Redeployment From Okinawa to Guam - Defense Minister
16 December 2024, 05:18 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала