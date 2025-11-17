https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/russia-role-in-1st-thermonuclear-experimental-reactor-project-can-be-expanded---deputy-head-1123126235.html

Russia Role in 1st Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor Project Can Be Expanded - Deputy Head

Russia's role in the project of the ITER international experimental thermonuclear reactor project being created in France can be expanded, Deputy Director Sergio Orlandi told Sputnik.

"Of course," Orlandi replied when asked if Russia's role in the project could be expanded. Russia's contribution can be very significant, as it is a leader in the integration and commissioning of machines, the official said. "We are fully committed to completing the construction work, we want to meet the schedule. Every time I allocate new contracts, I consider Russia and I am in contact with Russian manufacturers. They need to be fully involved — not only in the delivery of components, but also in on-site assembly. I believe that their contribution can be very significant, they are leaders in the integration and commissioning of machines, because they have special knowledge in this area. It is impossible to imagine the ITER Tokamak project without Russia," Orlandi said.

