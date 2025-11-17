International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/russia-role-in-1st-thermonuclear-experimental-reactor-project-can-be-expanded---deputy-head-1123126235.html
Russia Role in 1st Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor Project Can Be Expanded - Deputy Head
Russia Role in 1st Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor Project Can Be Expanded - Deputy Head
Sputnik International
Russia's role in the project of the ITER international experimental thermonuclear reactor project being created in France can be expanded, Deputy Director Sergio Orlandi told Sputnik.
2025-11-17T13:55+0000
2025-11-17T13:55+0000
world
russia
france
nuclear
international thermonuclear experimental reactor (iter)
reactor
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/1d/1080005059_0:183:2993:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_8999dc8ad6bb73cb0582af3d650e668f.jpg
"Of course," Orlandi replied when asked if Russia's role in the project could be expanded. Russia's contribution can be very significant, as it is a leader in the integration and commissioning of machines, the official said. "We are fully committed to completing the construction work, we want to meet the schedule. Every time I allocate new contracts, I consider Russia and I am in contact with Russian manufacturers. They need to be fully involved — not only in the delivery of components, but also in on-site assembly. I believe that their contribution can be very significant, they are leaders in the integration and commissioning of machines, because they have special knowledge in this area. It is impossible to imagine the ITER Tokamak project without Russia," Orlandi said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/russia-led-nuclear-plant-construction-to-allow-kazakhstan-complete-full-nuclear-fuel-cycle-1123093940.html
russia
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/1d/1080005059_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af3fe5e6e1627f6c63818dffe0a4c9cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia role, thermonuclear experimental reactor project, project being created in france, deputy director sergio orlandi
russia role, thermonuclear experimental reactor project, project being created in france, deputy director sergio orlandi

Russia Role in 1st Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor Project Can Be Expanded - Deputy Head

13:55 GMT 17.11.2025
© Jean-Paul PelissierFILE PHOTO: General view of the circular bioshield inside the construction site of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in Saint-Paul-lez-Durance, southern France, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: General view of the circular bioshield inside the construction site of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in Saint-Paul-lez-Durance, southern France, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2025
© Jean-Paul Pelissier
Subscribe
SAINT-PAUL-LEZ-DURANCE, France (Sputnik) - Russia's role in the project of the ITER international experimental thermonuclear reactor project being created in France can be expanded, Deputy Director Sergio Orlandi told Sputnik.
"Of course," Orlandi replied when asked if Russia's role in the project could be expanded.
Russia's contribution can be very significant, as it is a leader in the integration and commissioning of machines, the official said.
"We are fully committed to completing the construction work, we want to meet the schedule. Every time I allocate new contracts, I consider Russia and I am in contact with Russian manufacturers. They need to be fully involved — not only in the delivery of components, but also in on-site assembly. I believe that their contribution can be very significant, they are leaders in the integration and commissioning of machines, because they have special knowledge in this area. It is impossible to imagine the ITER Tokamak project without Russia," Orlandi said.
Russian President Putin and Kazakh President Tokayev, Astana, November 27, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2025
World
Russia-Led Nuclear Plant Construction to Allow Kazakhstan Complete Full Nuclear Fuel Cycle
11 November, 05:08 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала