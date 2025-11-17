https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/russian-forces-liberate-dvurechanskoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1123125670.html
Russian Forces Liberate Dvurechanskoye Settlement in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Sever have taken control of the settlement of Dvurechanskoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Sever have taken control of the settlement of Dvurechanskoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Units of Battlegroup have liberated the village of Dvurechanskoye in the Kharkov region as a result of active operations," the ministry said in a statement.
Battlegroup Vostok has taken control
of the settlement of Gai in the Dnepropetrovsk region, while Battlegroup Yug has taken control of the Platonovka village in the Donetsk People's Republic, the statement read.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 490 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"In total, in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Tsentr, the enemy's losses amounted to up to 490 servicepeople, four combat armored vehicles, eight cars and a field artillery gun," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian servicepeople and Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated more than 215 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.
The Russian armed forces have also hit a fuel and energy complex and railway infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement read.
Russian forces eliminated up to 290 Ukrainian military personnel in Krasnoarmeysk (also known as Pokrovsk) direction in past day, the ministry said.
"In the past 24 hours, 290 Ukrainian servicepeople, three armored fighting vehicles, four pickup trucks, and a field artillery weapon have been destroyed in the Krasnoarmeysk direction," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr are eliminating encircled Ukrainian groupings
in the Central microdistrict and the western part of the Gornyak microdistrict, as well as in the western industrial zone of Krasnoarmeysk, the ministry added.
Russian forces repelled 5 attacks from Grishino area of the Donetsk People's Republic aimed at unblocking the encircled Ukrainian grouping in Krasnoarmeysk, the ministry also said.
Russian assault troops continue to eliminate Ukrainian armed forces units encircled in the Kupyansk area of the Kharkov region, the ministry added.
The Russian armed forces continue their offensive in the Vostochny microdistrict and the southern part of Dimitrov, the ministry also said, adding that over 30 buildings were liberated in the Zapadny microdistrict.