Russian Arms Deals With Arab Nations Reach Tens of Billions, Official Reveals

Russia's portfolio of arms export contracts with countries in the Middle East, and North Africa amounts to tens of billions of dollars, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation chief Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik.

"The Middle East, North Africa, and the Near East have traditionally been key destinations for Russian arms and military equipment exports. Countries in these regions account for a significant portion of Russia's military-technical contracts. The order portfolio of these countries is estimated at tens of billions of US dollars," Shugaev said ahead of the Dubai Airshow 2025. MENA (Middle East & North Africa) and Near East nations are primarily interested in Russian aviation and armored vehicles, air defense systems, drones and various types of small arms, the official added. Military-technical cooperation with Saudi Arabia is experiencing steady progress, the official said. Regular consultations and business meetings take place between relevant agencies and defense industry firms from both countries, and the Russian-Saudi joint commission on military-technical cooperation is functioning effectively, he added. Shugaev also confirmed Russia's readiness to further strengthen military-technical ties with Saudi partners across various areas of mutual interest. Russia plans to hold talks with a number of countries regarding the sale of the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet during Dubai Airshow 2025, where demonstration flights will also take place, Shugaev said. The Su-57 is a high-tech multirole fighter developed by numerous suppliers, requiring precise coordination and skilled specialists. So far, foreign interest in the aircraft remains strong, he added. The Dubai Airshow is one of the world's leading aerospace and defense exhibitions. The city of Dubai will host the exhibition from November 17-21. It will feature innovations in aviation, space, defense, as well as host flight demonstrations and conferences.

