International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/trump-urges-congress-to-approve-release-of-epstein-files-we-have-nothing-to-hide-1123123446.html
Trump Urges Congress to Approve Release of Epstein Files: 'We Have Nothing to Hide'
Trump Urges Congress to Approve Release of Epstein Files: 'We Have Nothing to Hide'
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Monday called on congressional Republicans to vote to release files on scandalous financier Jeffrey Epstein, declaring that his party has nothing to hide.
2025-11-17T05:07+0000
2025-11-17T05:07+0000
americas
us
jeffrey epstein
donald trump
republicans
thomas massie
sex trafficking
sex trafficking ring
pedophile
pedophile ring
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/11/1123123623_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_99d9ea3a92d2cb4890a8163e40ac2ac7.jpg
"House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party," Trump said on Truth Social. Congress is scheduled to vote on releasing this portion of the files this week; according to media reports, the vote could take place as early as Tuesday. Trump previously harshly criticized the few members of his party who supported their release. The US president is suspected of ties to Epstein, who was accused of trafficking minors. On Sunday, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie said that the unreleased portion of Epstein's files contained the names of at least 20 prominent individuals who were potentially involved in the crimes but had not yet been investigated. The congressman expressed the opinion that Epstein's files likely did not implicate Trump. However, he believes the Trump administration is reluctant to release these materials in an attempt to protect campaign donors.Public interest in the Epstein case has resurfaced in the United States after the Trump administration had failed to release new materials, despite the Republican's campaign promises to declassify the files. In 2019, Epstein was charged in the United States with sex trafficking of minors, which carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit such trafficking (up to five years in prison). According to prosecutors, between 2002 and 2005, Epstein engaged in sexual relations with dozens of underage girls, whom he hosted at his residences in New York and Florida. He paid them hundreds of dollars in cash, after which he commissioned some of the victims to serve as recruiters to bring in more girls. Some of the victims were as young as 14 years old. In early July 2019, a Manhattan court in New York City, after hearing Epstein's testimony, ordered him held in custody and denied bail. In late July of that year, Epstein was found "semi-conscious" in his jail cell and later died. The investigation concluded that he had committed suicide.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251116/undisclosed-epstein-files-contain-names-of-some-20-prominent-people-congressman-1123122697.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/11/1123123623_175:0:2906:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aef406df202d6c992b7fe24eb825e4a6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
pedophile trump, pedophile ring, epstein island, trump donors, trump funding, political blackmail, cia assent, mossad asset
pedophile trump, pedophile ring, epstein island, trump donors, trump funding, political blackmail, cia assent, mossad asset

Trump Urges Congress to Approve Release of Epstein Files: 'We Have Nothing to Hide'

05:07 GMT 17.11.2025
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach Fla., on his way back to the White House, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach Fla., on his way back to the White House, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2025
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Monday called on congressional Republicans to vote to release files on scandalous financier Jeffrey Epstein, declaring that his party has nothing to hide.
"House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party," Trump said on Truth Social.
Congress is scheduled to vote on releasing this portion of the files this week; according to media reports, the vote could take place as early as Tuesday.
Trump previously harshly criticized the few members of his party who supported their release. The US president is suspected of ties to Epstein, who was accused of trafficking minors. On Sunday, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie said that the unreleased portion of Epstein's files contained the names of at least 20 prominent individuals who were potentially involved in the crimes but had not yet been investigated.
The congressman expressed the opinion that Epstein's files likely did not implicate Trump. However, he believes the Trump administration is reluctant to release these materials in an attempt to protect campaign donors.
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, July 2, 2020, on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for the financier - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2025
Americas
Undisclosed Epstein Files Contain Names of Some 20 Prominent People - Congressman
Yesterday, 17:00 GMT
Public interest in the Epstein case has resurfaced in the United States after the Trump administration had failed to release new materials, despite the Republican's campaign promises to declassify the files.
In 2019, Epstein was charged in the United States with sex trafficking of minors, which carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit such trafficking (up to five years in prison). According to prosecutors, between 2002 and 2005, Epstein engaged in sexual relations with dozens of underage girls, whom he hosted at his residences in New York and Florida. He paid them hundreds of dollars in cash, after which he commissioned some of the victims to serve as recruiters to bring in more girls. Some of the victims were as young as 14 years old.
In early July 2019, a Manhattan court in New York City, after hearing Epstein's testimony, ordered him held in custody and denied bail. In late July of that year, Epstein was found "semi-conscious" in his jail cell and later died. The investigation concluded that he had committed suicide.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала