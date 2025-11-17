https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/trump-urges-congress-to-approve-release-of-epstein-files-we-have-nothing-to-hide-1123123446.html

Trump Urges Congress to Approve Release of Epstein Files: 'We Have Nothing to Hide'

US President Donald Trump on Monday called on congressional Republicans to vote to release files on scandalous financier Jeffrey Epstein, declaring that his party has nothing to hide.

"House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party," Trump said on Truth Social. Congress is scheduled to vote on releasing this portion of the files this week; according to media reports, the vote could take place as early as Tuesday. Trump previously harshly criticized the few members of his party who supported their release. The US president is suspected of ties to Epstein, who was accused of trafficking minors. On Sunday, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie said that the unreleased portion of Epstein's files contained the names of at least 20 prominent individuals who were potentially involved in the crimes but had not yet been investigated. The congressman expressed the opinion that Epstein's files likely did not implicate Trump. However, he believes the Trump administration is reluctant to release these materials in an attempt to protect campaign donors.Public interest in the Epstein case has resurfaced in the United States after the Trump administration had failed to release new materials, despite the Republican's campaign promises to declassify the files. In 2019, Epstein was charged in the United States with sex trafficking of minors, which carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit such trafficking (up to five years in prison). According to prosecutors, between 2002 and 2005, Epstein engaged in sexual relations with dozens of underage girls, whom he hosted at his residences in New York and Florida. He paid them hundreds of dollars in cash, after which he commissioned some of the victims to serve as recruiters to bring in more girls. Some of the victims were as young as 14 years old. In early July 2019, a Manhattan court in New York City, after hearing Epstein's testimony, ordered him held in custody and denied bail. In late July of that year, Epstein was found "semi-conscious" in his jail cell and later died. The investigation concluded that he had committed suicide.

