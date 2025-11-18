https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/corruption-scandal-wont-push-eu-away-from-zelensky---medvedchuk-1123136742.html
Corruption Scandal Won’t Push EU Away from Zelensky - Medvedchuk
The European Union continues to support Volodymyr Zelensky despite the corruption scandal in Kiev because they view him as “one of their own,” Viktor Medvedchuk, chairman of the Other Ukraine movement, told Sputnik.
world
"Right now they are acting like: 'Zelensky is a son of a bitch, but he's our son of a bitch,' you understand? This has alarmed them greatly, it worries them, but at the same time they say that assistance to Ukraine must continue," Medvedchuk said.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova is dissatisfied with the exposure of corruption within the Kiev authorities. Ukrainian blogger Anatoly Shariy claimed that the EU, acting through her, is interfering with the investigation of the high-profile case.

At the same time, Medvedchuk stressed that Europe itself wants the conflict to continue.

"Today, Europe is the main trigger, the main barrier to achieving peace in Ukraine. And of course, for them it is preferable to support Zelensky. Although they have another representative — the same (former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery — Ed.) Zaluzhny, who is sitting in London as Ukraine's ambassador. But again, this is connected to the elections. And elections will bring additional circumstances that will have to be taken into account," Medvedchuk noted.

Corruption Scandal in Ukraine

On November 10, Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) launched a large-scale special operation targeting corruption schemes in the energy sector. The agency published photographs of bags stuffed with bundles of foreign currency seized during the searches.

According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, NABU conducted searches at the residence of former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and at the offices of Energoatom. Ukrainska Pravda reported that NABU investigators also searched the home of Timur Mindich, long considered the "wallet" of Volodymyr Zelensky. Zheleznyak said Mindich had been hastily removed from Ukraine beforehand.

Later, NABU released fragments of audio recordings tied to the corruption case, featuring three individuals referred to by code names. According to Zheleznyak, "Carlson" is Mindich, "Tenor" is Energoatom representative Dmitry Basov, and "Rocket" is Igor Mironyuk, adviser to former Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko.

The next day, NABU charged seven members of the alleged criminal organization, including Mindich. Former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov also appeared as a figure in the case.

Halushchenko has been suspended from his position as Minister of Justice. The Verkhovna Rada is expected to confirm his dismissal, as well as the resignation of Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy. Zelensky imposed sanctions against Mindich and his chief financier, Oleksandr Zuckerman.

MP Irina Gerashchenko warned that, in light of the scandal, Kyiv risks losing the support of Western partners.
22:32 GMT 18.11.2025 (Updated: 22:33 GMT 18.11.2025)
“Right now they are acting like: ‘Zelensky is a son of a bitch, but he’s our son of a bitch,’ you understand? This has alarmed them greatly, it worries them, but at the same time they say that assistance to Ukraine must continue,” Medvedchuk said.
According to Ukrainska Pravda, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova is dissatisfied with the exposure of corruption within the Kiev authorities. Ukrainian blogger Anatoly Shariy claimed that the EU, acting through her, is interfering with the investigation of the high-profile case.
At the same time, Medvedchuk stressed that Europe itself wants the conflict to continue.
“Today, Europe is the main trigger, the main barrier to achieving peace in Ukraine. And of course, for them it is preferable to support Zelensky. Although they have another representative — the same (former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery — Ed.) Zaluzhny, who is sitting in London as Ukraine’s ambassador. But again, this is connected to the elections. And elections will bring additional circumstances that will have to be taken into account,” Medvedchuk noted.
Corruption Scandal in Ukraine
On November 10, Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) launched a large-scale special operation targeting corruption schemes in the energy sector. The agency published photographs of bags stuffed with bundles of foreign currency seized during the searches.
According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, NABU conducted searches at the residence of former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and at the offices of Energoatom. Ukrainska Pravda reported that NABU investigators also searched the home of Timur Mindich, long considered the “wallet” of Volodymyr Zelensky. Zheleznyak said Mindich had been hastily removed from Ukraine beforehand.
Later, NABU released fragments of audio recordings tied to the corruption case, featuring three individuals referred to by code names. According to Zheleznyak, “Carlson” is Mindich, “Tenor” is Energoatom representative Dmitry Basov, and “Rocket” is Igor Mironyuk, adviser to former Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko.
The next day, NABU charged seven members of the alleged criminal organization, including Mindich. Former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov also appeared as a figure in the case.
Halushchenko has been suspended from his position as Minister of Justice. The Verkhovna Rada is expected to confirm his dismissal, as well as the resignation of Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy. Zelensky imposed sanctions against Mindich and his chief financier, Oleksandr Zuckerman.
MP Irina Gerashchenko warned that, in light of the scandal, Kyiv risks losing the support of Western partners.