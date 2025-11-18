https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/more-states-show-interest-in-northern-sea-route-even-unfriendly-ones---russias-rosatom-1123136239.html
More States Show Interest in Northern Sea Route, Even Unfriendly Ones - Russia's Rosatom
Interest in the Northern Sea Route is increasing in many countries, including China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and even in unfriendly states, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in the ceremony of laying the nuclear icebreaker Stalingrad. "Interest in the Northern Sea Route is increasing very much. There is practically no country in the eastern part of our hemisphere with which we would not discuss this topic one way or another. These are countries that are very far geographically from these latitudes, such as the countries of the Middle East and the Arab world... The topic of cooperation on the Northern Sea Route became at the top of the business agenda of Russia and China. And we will expand this cooperation. Negotiations are also underway with India, Vietnam is showing great interest, Indonesia is showing great interest," Likhachev told reporters after the ceremony of laying the icebreaker Stalingrad. Even those in unfriendly states show interest, the official added. "Even those countries that are unfriendly and are demonstrating unfriendly steps towards us make it clear in every possible way that they are ready to find an opportunity for cooperation. We will not rush here, we will look at the general development of the situation, whether we will be able to conduct such work with them, this is a government decision. But we can say today that we have more than enough interest from friendly countries for decades to develop both the Russian Northern Sea Route and a large international route," Likhachev said.
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik)
