Putin: Russia Rapidly Expanding Its Unique Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet
Putin: Russia Rapidly Expanding Its Unique Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet
Russia is actively and steadily expanding its unique icebreaker fleet, President Vladimir Putin said.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123133710_0:0:3271:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_7c4939077918d36ac52ce636559376cd.jpg
“Today, Russia is actively and consistently developing its one-of-a-kind icebreaker fleet and equipping it with modern vessels,” Putin stated during the keel-laying ceremony of the Stalingrad nuclear icebreaker, held via video link.The construction of nuclear icebreakers in Russia is being carried out using domestic technologies, Putin added.Russia is the only country in the world capable of mass-producing reliable nuclear icebreakers, Putin added."Despite all the current difficulties and challenges, we will continue to expand the capabilities of our icebreaker fleet, develop domestic shipbuilding, and create breakthrough scientific and technological advances," Putin also said.The Russian president also expressed confidence that construction of the Chukotka and Leningrad nuclear icebreakers will proceed smoothly and on schedule.All plans for the development of Russia's nuclear icebreaker fleet will be fulfilled, Putin said.The Russian president also gave permission for laying of the keel plate of the Stalingrad nuclear icebreaker.
“Today, Russia is actively and consistently developing its one-of-a-kind icebreaker fleet and equipping it with modern vessels,” Putin stated during the keel-laying ceremony of the Stalingrad nuclear icebreaker
, held via video link.
The construction of nuclear icebreakers in Russia is being carried out using domestic technologies, Putin added.
"I am confident that the new icebreaker Stalingrad will bear this proud name with dignity. Working in the harsh Arctic conditions, blazing a path through the ice, it will become yet another symbol of the talent, strength, and creative energy of our people, their ability to set and implement the most daring plans, and to persevere in the most difficult times," the Russian president added.
Russia is the only country in the world capable of mass-producing reliable nuclear icebreakers
, Putin added.
"Despite all the current difficulties and challenges, we will continue to expand the capabilities of our icebreaker fleet, develop domestic shipbuilding, and create breakthrough scientific and technological advances," Putin also said.
The Russian president also expressed confidence that construction of the Chukotka and Leningrad nuclear icebreakers will proceed smoothly and on schedule.
"It is important to consistently strengthen Russia's position, strengthen Russia's position in the Arctic, and fully realize our country's logistics potential," Putin said.
All plans for the development of Russia's nuclear icebreaker fleet will be fulfilled, Putin said.
"All our plans will certainly be fulfilled," Putin said at the keel-laying ceremony for the Stalingrad nuclear icebreaker via videoconference.
The Russian president also gave permission for laying of the keel plate of the Stalingrad nuclear icebreaker.