Putin: Russia Rapidly Expanding Its Unique Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

Russia is actively and steadily expanding its unique icebreaker fleet, President Vladimir Putin said.

2025-11-18T11:51+0000

2025-11-18T11:51+0000

2025-11-18T12:23+0000

“Today, Russia is actively and consistently developing its one-of-a-kind icebreaker fleet and equipping it with modern vessels,” Putin stated during the keel-laying ceremony of the Stalingrad nuclear icebreaker, held via video link.The construction of nuclear icebreakers in Russia is being carried out using domestic technologies, Putin added.Russia is the only country in the world capable of mass-producing reliable nuclear icebreakers, Putin added."Despite all the current difficulties and challenges, we will continue to expand the capabilities of our icebreaker fleet, develop domestic shipbuilding, and create breakthrough scientific and technological advances," Putin also said.The Russian president also expressed confidence that construction of the Chukotka and Leningrad nuclear icebreakers will proceed smoothly and on schedule.All plans for the development of Russia's nuclear icebreaker fleet will be fulfilled, Putin said.The Russian president also gave permission for laying of the keel plate of the Stalingrad nuclear icebreaker.

2025

