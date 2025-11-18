https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/rep-greene-wonders-if-doj-will-release-all-epstein-files-after-congress-action-1123136360.html

Rep. Greene Wonders If DOJ Will Release All Epstein Files After Congress Action

Rep. Greene Wonders If DOJ Will Release All Epstein Files After Congress Action

The real question regarding the release of files on the case of late financier Jeffrey Epstein is whether the US Department of Justice will release them or whether they will remain classified because of the ongoing investigation, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Tuesday ahead of a House vote.

The US House of Representatives is set to vote on the release of the remaining files later in the day. President Donald Trump previously called on congressional Republicans to vote to release the files, as his party "has nothing to hide." On Monday, the president said that he would sign a bill that mandates the Department of Justice to release all existing documents on the case, provided it passes through Congress. She added that the House's vote is likely to be unanimous. In 2019, Epstein was charged in the US with sex trafficking of minors, facing up to 40 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit such trafficking. Prosecutors said he sexually abused dozens of underage girls between 2002 and 2005, paying them cash and using some to recruit others, with some victims as young as 14. In July 2019, a Manhattan court denied him bail, and later that month, he died by suicide in his cell. Public interest in the Epstein case resurfaced in the United States after the Trump administration failed to provide new materials, despite the Republicans' campaign promises to declassify files. A barrage of criticism, including from supporters, descended on Trump after the FBI and Justice Department issued a joint statement asserting that Epstein had not engaged in blackmailing influential individuals and had no client list.

