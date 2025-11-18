https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/russia-defeats-ukrainian-forces-in-forest-areas-near-kupyansk---mod-1123132225.html

Russia Defeats Ukrainian Forces in Forest Areas Near Kupyansk - MoD

2025-11-18

Sputnik International

An assault unit of Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad is carrying out reconnaissance and wiping out Ukrainian armed forces in forests and wooded areas on the southwestern outskirts of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, the commander of the assault unit of the 121st Motorized Rifle Regiment with the call sign Lavrik said on Tuesday.

"We are conducting reconnaissance and defeating the enemy in the forests and forest plantations on the southwestern outskirts of Kupyansk," Lavrik said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry. Russian servicemen remain in high fighting spirits, the commander said. Battlegroup Zapad assault aviation has begun mopping up the Zapadnaya-Vtoraya microdistrict in Kupyansk of Ukrainian troops left behind by their command, he said. On November 5, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Volodymyr Zelensky, in his remarks about the "mopping up" in Kupyansk, had either lost touch with the real situation on the ground or was attempting to conceal the truth, given the hopelessness of the situation.

