Russian Forces Conducting Offensive in Western Part of Pokrovsk

The Russian armed forces are conducting active offensive operations in the western part of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the northwestern and eastern quarters of the central district, as well as in the western industrial zone, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

2025-11-12T11:22+0000

2025-11-12T11:22+0000

2025-11-12T11:23+0000

"In the settlement of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People's Republic, assault groups ... are conducting active offensive operations in the western part of the city, the northwestern and eastern quarters of the central district, as well as in the territory of the western industrial zone," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Russian forces have repelled an attack by Ukrainian troops near the settlement of Petrovka in the Kharkov region and nine attacks from the settlement of Grishino area with the aim of unblocking the encircled group, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 40 soldiers in this direction.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has completed clearing the settlement of Sukhoi Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic of Ukrainian militants, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian fighters over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday."Over the past day, over 250 Ukrainian servicemen, 22 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including 12 armored fighting vehicles and three motor vehicles, were destroyed in the Krasnoarmeisk area. In total, in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Tsentr, Kiev has lost up to 450 military personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, four Western-made armored personnel carriers, nine armored combat vehicles, eight pickups and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 250 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.Over the past day, Kiev has lost up to 215 troops in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad, the statement read.Russia's operational-tactical aviation, attack drones, missile and artillery forces have hit fuel, energy and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, drone launch sites, positions of air defense units and temporary deployment points of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas, the ministry also said.Russian drone units have disrupted the rotation and supply of enemy ammunition and troops in the Kupyansk area, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad destroyed five pickups with Ukrainian armed forces fighters who tried to break through to the soldiers encircled in Kupyansk area, the ministry added.

