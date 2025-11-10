https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/russian-forces-liberated-novoye-settlement-in-zaporozhey-region---mod-1123087532.html
Russian Forces Liberated Novoye Settlement in Zaporozhey Region - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Novoye in the Zaporozhye region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Battlegroup Vostok continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses. The settlements of Novoe and Sladkoe in the Zaporozhye region have been taken control of," the report said.
Russian forces also took control of Gnatovka settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 510 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"In total, in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Tsentr, enemy losses amounted to up to 510 servicepeople, four armored fighting vehicles, and six motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok
has eliminated over 235 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost over 210 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad.
Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 130 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours. Russia's Battlegroup Yug has defeated the formations of the Azov special forces brigade (designated as terrorist and banned in Russia) and eliminated over 70 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day. Kiev has also lost up to 70 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Dnepr group of forces over the past day, the statement read.
Russian forces launched a strike using precision-guided weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, against Ukrainian military airfields, a Ukrainian armed forces radio and electronic intelligence center, a rocket depot for the Vilkha multiple launch rocket system, and assembly shops and storage sites for long-range drones, the ministry added.