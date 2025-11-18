https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/russia-myanmar-complete-marumex-2025-joint-naval-drills-1123135159.html

Russia, Myanmar Complete Marumex 2025 Joint Naval Drills

The navies of Russia and Myanmar completed the Marumex 2025 joint military drills in the waters of the Andaman Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The navies of Russia and Myanmar have conducted the Marumex 2025 exercise in the Andaman Sea," the ministry said in a statement. The drills involved the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate, Gremyashchiy corvette and Boris Butoma tanker from Russia's Pacific Fleet, as well as the Muttama landing helicopter dock, Kyansittha frigate, Tabinshwehti corvette and Minye Tabinshwehti submarine from the Myanmar fleet, the statement read. The exercises lasted two days. The sides worked out command and control of the forces during joint maneuvers, search, detection and surveillance of submarines of a mock enemy and exercises with artillery firing and the use of anti-submarine weapons. The exercises also involved joint training of counter-terrorism groups of both countries. These groups took part in inspection of vessels and worked out the release of a vessel, which, according to the scenario of the drills, had been captured by pirates, the ministry said. The main goal of the drills was to develop and strengthen naval cooperation and to train in ensuring the security of maritime economic activities and civil navigation, the ministry said in a statement. After the drills, Russian corvette Gremyashchiy arrived in the Bangladeshi port of Chattogram. The crew of the corvette were met by representatives of the Bangladeshi navy and the Russian diplomats. Over the next few days, Russian military sailors will visit local attractions and participate in a number of protocol and sports events with members of the Bangladeshi navy, the ministry added.

