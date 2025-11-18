https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/russias-control-over-platonovka-in-donbass-allows-to-control-siversk-lyman-road-1123134940.html
With Platonovka Secured, Russia Commands Vital Seversk-Liman Road
The control of the village of Platonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) allows Russian troops to fully control the Seversk-Krasny Liman road, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The liberation of the village northwest of Siversk enables Russian military units to fully control the Seversk-Krasny Liman road, depriving the enemy of a vital logistics route, and significantly complicating the predicament for Ukrainian troops in the city," the ministry said in a statement.Earlier in the day, the ministry said that Russian forces had taken control of Platonovka in the DPR.
