UK Cannot Deploy HMS Prince of Wales Aircraft Carrier Without NATO Assistance - Reports

The United Kingdom will be unable to deploy the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier without assistance from NATO allies because it lacks the warships and personnel to form a carrier strike group, Sky News reported, citing defense sources.
The carrier strike group, led by HMS Prince of Wales, "can only support NATO if NATO provides escorts," a source told the broadcaster on Monday. In early November, the UK Defense Ministry said that the country had deployed a carrier strike group led by HMS Prince of Wales to the Mediterranean to participate in NATO exercises.
