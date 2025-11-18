International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/uk-cannot-deploy-hms-prince-of-wales-aircraft-carrier-without-nato-assistance---reports-1123130794.html
UK Cannot Deploy HMS Prince of Wales Aircraft Carrier Without NATO Assistance - Reports
UK Cannot Deploy HMS Prince of Wales Aircraft Carrier Without NATO Assistance - Reports
Sputnik International
The United Kingdom will be unable to deploy the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier without assistance from NATO allies because it lacks the warships and personnel to form a carrier strike group, Sky News reported, citing defense sources.
2025-11-18T08:06+0000
2025-11-18T08:06+0000
military
united kingdom (uk)
nato
hms prince of wales
aircraft carrier
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081391757_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ef01f898d2fde232dad3bfdcd70b8924.jpg
The carrier strike group, led by HMS Prince of Wales, "can only support NATO if NATO provides escorts," a source told the broadcaster on Monday. In early November, the UK Defense Ministry said that the country had deployed a carrier strike group led by HMS Prince of Wales to the Mediterranean to participate in NATO exercises.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/big-lizzie-on-fire-flagship-uk-aircraft-carrier-hit-by-blaze-in-latest-malfunction-1117243277.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081391757_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b1466f4a6c5a98d5b8d69b149032ceb2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
united kingdom, nato allies, hms prince of wales aircraft carrier
united kingdom, nato allies, hms prince of wales aircraft carrier

UK Cannot Deploy HMS Prince of Wales Aircraft Carrier Without NATO Assistance - Reports

08:06 GMT 18.11.2025
© AP Photo / Steve ParsonsThe new British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Portsmouth Naval Base after its first sea trials, in Portsmouth, southern England, Saturday Nov. 16, 2019
The new British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Portsmouth Naval Base after its first sea trials, in Portsmouth, southern England, Saturday Nov. 16, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2025
© AP Photo / Steve Parsons
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will be unable to deploy the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier without assistance from NATO allies because it lacks the warships and personnel to form a carrier strike group, a media reported, citing defense sources.
The carrier strike group, led by HMS Prince of Wales, "can only support NATO if NATO provides escorts," a source told the broadcaster on Monday.
In early November, the UK Defense Ministry said that the country had deployed a carrier strike group led by HMS Prince of Wales to the Mediterranean to participate in NATO exercises.
The UK's newest aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday, June 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2024
Military
‘Big Lizzie’ on Fire: Flagship UK Aircraft Carrier Hit by Blaze in Latest Malfunction
10 March 2024, 14:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала