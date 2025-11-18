https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/uk-cannot-deploy-hms-prince-of-wales-aircraft-carrier-without-nato-assistance---reports-1123130794.html

UK Cannot Deploy HMS Prince of Wales Aircraft Carrier Without NATO Assistance - Reports

The United Kingdom will be unable to deploy the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier without assistance from NATO allies because it lacks the warships and personnel to form a carrier strike group, Sky News reported, citing defense sources.

The carrier strike group, led by HMS Prince of Wales, "can only support NATO if NATO provides escorts," a source told the broadcaster on Monday. In early November, the UK Defense Ministry said that the country had deployed a carrier strike group led by HMS Prince of Wales to the Mediterranean to participate in NATO exercises.

