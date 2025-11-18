https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/ukraine-may-return-to-talks-but-may-not-be-ready-to-negotiate-with-russia---politician-1123130897.html

Ukraine May Resume Talks, But Not Ready to Negotiate with Russia, Politician Says

There is hope that Kiev will return to the negotiating table, but this does not mean that Ukraine will be ready to negotiate with Russia, Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian opposition politician and chairman of the Other Ukraine movement, told Sputnik.

"Such hope exists. [Yet], simply sitting down at the negotiating table does not mean conducting negotiations, much less reaching an agreement," Medvedchuk said, commenting on the possibility of Ukraine resuming negotiations.

