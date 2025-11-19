https://sputnikglobe.com/20251119/corruption-schemes-in-ukraine-led-by-zelensky-yermak---ukraines-ex-prime-minister-1123140817.html
Ukraine's Graft Schemes Cooked Up by Zelensky, Yermak - Ex-Ukrainian PM
Sputnik International
The corruption scandal in Ukraine has revealed that all these schemes were personally orchestrated by Volodymyr Zelensky and his office head, Andriy Yermak, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"It is now clear that all these corruption schemes were orchestrated, directed, and managed by Zelensky's administration. That is, by him and Yermak," Azarov said. Yermak could not act without Zelensky's approval, who was aware of the affairs of his "closest aide," Azarov added.On November 10, NABU said that it was conducting a large-scale special operation in the energy sector and published images showing bags stuffed with foreign currency. Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that NABU investigators had searched former Energy Minister German Galushchenko's home and the Energoatom nuclear power plant operator's office. The Ukrainska Pravda reported that NABU had also searched the home of Zelensky's close associate, Timur Mindich, who, according to Zheleznyak, had left Ukraine before the searches began.Later, NABU released sensitive extracts from a recorded conversation between Mindich, Energoatom's former security department chief Dmytro Basov and Galushchenko's adviser Ihor Myroniuk. On November 13, Zelensky imposed sanctions against Mindich and his chief financier, high-profile businessman Oleksandr Tsukerman.
ukraine
Ukraine's Graft Schemes Cooked Up by Zelensky, Yermak - Ex-Ukrainian PM
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The corruption scandal in Ukraine has revealed that all these schemes were personally orchestrated by Volodymyr Zelensky and his office head, Andriy Yermak, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"It is now clear that all these corruption schemes were orchestrated, directed, and managed by Zelensky's administration. That is, by him and Yermak," Azarov said.
Yermak could not act without Zelensky's approval
, who was aware of the affairs of his "closest aide," Azarov added.
On November 10, NABU said that it was conducting a large-scale special operation in the energy sector and published images showing bags stuffed with foreign currency. Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that NABU investigators had searched former Energy Minister German Galushchenko's home and the Energoatom nuclear power plant operator's office. The Ukrainska Pravda reported that NABU had also searched the home of Zelensky's close associate, Timur Mindich, who, according to Zheleznyak, had left Ukraine before the searches began.
Later, NABU released sensitive extracts from a recorded conversation between Mindich, Energoatom's former security department chief Dmytro Basov and Galushchenko's adviser Ihor Myroniuk. On November 13, Zelensky imposed sanctions against Mindich and his chief financier, high-profile businessman Oleksandr Tsukerman.