Ukraine’s Corruption Scandal: EU Fears for its Existence as it Whitewashes Zelensky

Ukraine’s Corruption Scandal: EU Fears for its Existence as it Whitewashes Zelensky

The graft scandal in Ukraine gathers strength after the country’s anti-corruption watchdog said that it was conducting a large-scale operation in the energy sector and published images showing bags stuffed with foreign currency.

Admitting that billions of dollars from Europe to Ukraine “disappear into corruption schemes would make collapse the ‘unity’ of intent and therefore the EU itself,” political analyst Paolo Raffone tells Sputnik, commenting on Western leaders’ push to exonerate Zelensky amid Ukraine’s graft scandal.EU heads resort to blackmail to gain national leaders’ support and silence on the matter, with “no strategic thinking is in sight,” according to Raffone.

