Ukraine’s Corruption Scandal: EU Fears for its Existence as it Whitewashes Zelensky
Ukraine's Corruption Scandal: EU Fears for its Existence as it Whitewashes Zelensky
The graft scandal in Ukraine gathers strength after the country’s anti-corruption watchdog said that it was conducting a large-scale operation in the energy sector and published images showing bags stuffed with foreign currency.
Admitting that billions of dollars from Europe to Ukraine “disappear into corruption schemes would make collapse the ‘unity’ of intent and therefore the EU itself,” political analyst Paolo Raffone tells Sputnik, commenting on Western leaders’ push to exonerate Zelensky amid Ukraine’s graft scandal.EU heads resort to blackmail to gain national leaders’ support and silence on the matter, with “no strategic thinking is in sight,” according to Raffone.
11:29 GMT 19.11.2025
A member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024.
The graft scandal in Ukraine gathers strength after the country’s NABU anti-corruption watchdog said that it was conducting a large-scale special operation in the energy sector and published images showing bags stuffed with foreign currency.
Admitting that billions of dollars from Europe to Ukraine “disappear into corruption schemes would make collapse the ‘unity’ of intent and therefore the EU itself,” political analyst Paolo Raffone tells Sputnik, commenting on Western leaders’ push to exonerate Zelensky amid Ukraine’s graft scandal.
He stresses that the scandal is embarrassing “EU and national leaders, who already face criticism from a population that faces economic constraints while billions are poured into the Ukrainian black hole.”
EU heads resort to blackmail to gain national leaders’ support and silence on the matter, with “no strategic thinking is in sight,” according to Raffone.
“It’s only a matter of time for the bubble created by the EU support to Ukraine to burst,” the analyst wraps up.
