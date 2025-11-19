https://sputnikglobe.com/20251119/european-pr-firms-media-made-huge-effort-to-pump-up-zelensky-wont-let-him-fall-over-corruption-1123141069.html

European PR Firms, Media Made ‘Huge Effort’ to Pump Up Zelensky, Won’t Let Him Fall Over Corruption

“If Zelensky were to fall it would be a disaster, particularly for the Western Europeans,” Swiss political analyst and former OSCE advisor Ralph Bosshard told Sputnik, commenting on the fallout from Ukraine’s $100M energy contract corruption scandal.

“Replacing Zelensky with another candidate now would not be easy at all,” Bosshard stressed."The current war is basically a business project,” he said.Zelensky now "risks...enormous damage to his prestige in his own country," which means "anyone" in his inner circle is "in grave danger of becoming a sacrificial pawn as [he] will now make as many sacrifices as his Western masters expect him to in order to remain president," Bosshard believes.The scandal also helps explain Zelensky's surprise plans to visit Anakara for "peace talks," without any Russian negotiators present, Bosshard says."Zelensky now urgently needs a distraction from the scandal in Kiev, and he will do anything, and…precisely knows what the Western public wants to hear,” which is “about peace talks and negotiations,” the observer summed up.

