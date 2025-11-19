International
“If Zelensky were to fall it would be a disaster, particularly for the Western Europeans,” Swiss political analyst and former OSCE advisor Ralph Bosshard told Sputnik, commenting on the fallout from Ukraine’s $100M energy contract corruption scandal.
“Replacing Zelensky with another candidate now would not be easy at all,” Bosshard stressed."The current war is basically a business project,” he said.Zelensky now "risks...enormous damage to his prestige in his own country," which means "anyone" in his inner circle is "in grave danger of becoming a sacrificial pawn as [he] will now make as many sacrifices as his Western masters expect him to in order to remain president," Bosshard believes.The scandal also helps explain Zelensky's surprise plans to visit Anakara for "peace talks," without any Russian negotiators present, Bosshard says."Zelensky now urgently needs a distraction from the scandal in Kiev, and he will do anything, and…precisely knows what the Western public wants to hear,” which is “about peace talks and negotiations,” the observer summed up.
15:25 GMT 19.11.2025
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaVolodymyr Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2025
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
“If Zelensky were to fall it would be a disaster, particularly for the Western Europeans,” Swiss political analyst and former OSCE advisor Ralph Bosshard told Sputnik, commenting on the fallout from Ukraine’s $100M energy contract corruption scandal.
“Replacing Zelensky with another candidate now would not be easy at all,” Bosshard stressed.
The Europeans have “turned a blind eye” to corruption by successive Ukrainian governments “for years,” with their support based solely on the condition that these governments are “willing to fight against Russia," the retired Lt. Col. of the Swiss Armed Forces' General Staff, who served as special advisor to the OSCE secretary-general on Ukraine from 2014-2020, added.
"The current war is basically a business project,” he said.
Europe is stuck in a “dilemma” in Ukraine, according to the observer. “Without corruption, the Europeans can’t wage war, and with corruption, they are unable to win them.”
Zelensky now "risks...enormous damage to his prestige in his own country," which means "anyone" in his inner circle is "in grave danger of becoming a sacrificial pawn as [he] will now make as many sacrifices as his Western masters expect him to in order to remain president," Bosshard believes.
The scandal also helps explain Zelensky's surprise plans to visit Anakara for "peace talks," without any Russian negotiators present, Bosshard says.
"Zelensky now urgently needs a distraction from the scandal in Kiev, and he will do anything, and…precisely knows what the Western public wants to hear,” which is “about peace talks and negotiations,” the observer summed up.
