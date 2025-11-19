https://sputnikglobe.com/20251119/why-west-sontinues-to-whitewash-zelensky-amid-ukraines-corruption-scandal-1123139047.html

Why West Сontinues to Whitewash Zelensky Amid Ukraine’s Corruption Scandal

Western leaders’ persistent attempts to exonerate Volodymyr Zelensky in connection with his apparent involvement in Ukraine’s corruption scandal is a “last resort” effort, Russian political analyst Sergey Stankevich tells Sputnik.

These leaders “are fully aware that they will face at least some political criticism as a result” of trying to exculpate Zelensky, who could not have been uninvolved in the scandal, Stankevich points out.He notes that as for Ukraine’s US allies, they have already quite clearly made their choice in favor of replacing Zelensky, a policy that they will continue to support.“Providing European taxpayers’ money to a regime that […] already appears highly corrupt means liability under domestic European law. Either you didn’t know who you were giving the funds to, in which case you are incompetent, or you did know and sent money to a deliberately corrupt regime, which means you are complicit in a criminal scheme. This is the difficult choice that European politicians will now face when considering further aid to Ukraine,” the analyst concludes.

