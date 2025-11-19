https://sputnikglobe.com/20251119/us-senate-adopts-bill-to-release-documents-on-epstein-case-1123137796.html
US Senate Adopts Bill to Release Documents on Epstein Case
The US Senate has adopted a bill that will push the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release additional information related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
"I just asked for unanimous consent to approve the Senate bill to release the Epstein Files. There was no objection," Schumer wrote on X. Schumer also said that the bill would be adopted immediately after being received from the House of Representatives.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate has adopted a bill that will push the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release all unclassified documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
"I just asked for unanimous consent to approve the Senate bill to release the Epstein Files
. There was no objection," Schumer wrote on X.
Schumer also said that the bill would be adopted immediately after being received from the House of Representatives.