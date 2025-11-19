https://sputnikglobe.com/20251119/us-senate-adopts-bill-to-release-documents-on-epstein-case-1123137796.html

US Senate Adopts Bill to Release Documents on Epstein Case

The US Senate has adopted a bill that will push the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release additional information related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

"I just asked for unanimous consent to approve the Senate bill to release the Epstein Files. There was no objection," Schumer wrote on X. Schumer also said that the bill would be adopted immediately after being received from the House of Representatives.

