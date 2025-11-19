International
US Senate Adopts Bill to Release Documents on Epstein Case
US Senate Adopts Bill to Release Documents on Epstein Case
The US Senate has adopted a bill that will push the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release additional information related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
"I just asked for unanimous consent to approve the Senate bill to release the Epstein Files. There was no objection," Schumer wrote on X. Schumer also said that the bill would be adopted immediately after being received from the House of Representatives.
05:09 GMT 19.11.2025
© AP Photo In this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington
In this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2025
© AP Photo
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate has adopted a bill that will push the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release all unclassified documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
"I just asked for unanimous consent to approve the Senate bill to release the Epstein Files. There was no objection," Schumer wrote on X.
Schumer also said that the bill would be adopted immediately after being received from the House of Representatives.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., listens during a news conference about the treatment of people being held in the District of Columbia jail who are charged with crimes in the Jan. 6 insurrection, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021
Americas
Rep. Greene Wonders If DOJ Will Release All Epstein Files After Congress Action
Yesterday, 15:47 GMT
