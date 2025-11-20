https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/moscow-confectionery-factories-launch-round-the-clock-production-of-new-year-gift-sets-1123145979.html
Moscow Confectionery Factories Launch Round-the-Clock Production of New Year Gift Sets
Ahead of the New Year, the Moscow holding company United Confectioners — which includes the factories Krasny Oktyabr, Rot Front, and Babayevsky — has developed 57 types of sweet gift sets now being produced around the clock, said Maxim Liksutov, Moscow’s Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industry.
"Following the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the city is providing comprehensive support to companies working in the food industry. Moscow enterprises produce a wide range of New Year products, preserving traditions while introducing modern solutions. For this New Year alone, the factories of the United Confectioners holding will offer 57 different confectionery sets. Each year, the company produces more than 4.6 million sweet souvenirs," Liksutov said.The sets include chocolate, cookies, wafers, and candies. The assortment features gifts ranging from 150 grams to 1.5 kilograms.The gifts come in bright cardboard and wooden packaging in both modern and retro styles. Some options are shaped like tubes, soft toys, and figures of Ded Moroz, Snegurochka, and a horse — the symbol of the coming year.Moscow is Russia's largest industrial and scientific–engineering center. Around 150 high-tech enterprises open in the city every year. Nearly 4,600 industrial companies already operate in the Russian capital, employing about 755,000 people. Manufacturers have access to more than 20 effective support measures, including a preferential investment loan program and other tools.
“Following the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the city is providing comprehensive support to companies working in the food industry. Moscow enterprises produce a wide range of New Year products, preserving traditions while introducing modern solutions. For this New Year alone, the factories of the United Confectioners holding will offer 57 different confectionery sets. Each year, the company produces more than 4.6 million sweet souvenirs,” Liksutov said.
The sets include chocolate, cookies, wafers, and candies. The assortment features gifts ranging from 150 grams to 1.5 kilograms.
The gifts come in bright cardboard and wooden packaging in both modern and retro styles. Some options are shaped like tubes, soft toys, and figures of Ded Moroz, Snegurochka, and a horse — the symbol of the coming year.
“Today, more than 120 Moscow enterprises produce confectionery items such as cakes, chocolates, and pastries. At the Krasny Oktyabr factory alone, over 300 products are made — from cocoa powder to chocolate and handmade candies,” said Anatoly Garbuzov, Minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
Moscow is Russia’s largest industrial and scientific
–engineering center. Around 150 high-tech enterprises open in the city every year. Nearly 4,600 industrial companies already operate in the Russian capital, employing about 755,000 people. Manufacturers have access to more than 20 effective support measures, including a preferential investment loan program and other tools.