Nuremberg Trials: Bringing Nazis to Justice for Crimes That Shook World

On November 20, 1945, in a city scarred by war, the Allied powers convened to hold the architects of horrendous atrocities accountable before the eyes of humanity.

For nearly a year, 199 Nazi officials stood in the dock, confronted with overwhelming evidence of the war crimes committed during WWII.Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Nazi atrocities have no statute of limitations, something he said was unequivocally condemned by the Nuremberg Trials 80 years ago.He was echoed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who underscored that the West would prefer to forget the lessons of the Nuremberg Trials, but Russia’s priority should be the promotion of historical truth.He noted that this is most clearly evident in Ukraine, where, as a result of a NATO-backed coup in 2014, forces "obsessed with hatred of everything connected with Russia" seized power.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, for her part, told Sputnik that the Nuremberg Trials showed that justice prevails, giving humanity hope for a future in which evil will never be dominant.

