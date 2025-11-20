https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/nuremberg-trials-bringing-nazis-to-justice-for-crimes-that-shook-world-1123145073.html
Nuremberg Trials: Bringing Nazis to Justice for Crimes That Shook World
On November 20, 1945, in a city scarred by war, the Allied powers convened to hold the architects of horrendous atrocities accountable before the eyes of humanity.
For nearly a year, 199 Nazi officials stood in the dock, confronted with overwhelming evidence of the war crimes committed during WWII.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Nazi atrocities have no statute of limitations, something he said was unequivocally condemned by the Nuremberg Trials 80 years ago.
"Its norms and principles remain relevant today: They help us firmly resist attempts to distort historical facts and contribute to the search for worthy responses to modern global challenges and threats," Putin emphasized.
He was echoed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who underscored that the West would prefer to forget the lessons of the Nuremberg Trials, but Russia’s priority should be the promotion of historical truth.
“Nowadays in the West, they prefer to ‘forget’ the conclusions of the Nuremberg Trials and the lessons of the Second World War. Cynical attempts are being made to rewrite history, to diminish the decisive role of Soviet people and the Red Army in the defeat of Nazi Germany, to justify the Nazis and their accomplices, and to equate occupiers with liberators," Lavrov emphasized.
He noted that this is most clearly evident in Ukraine, where, as a result of a NATO-backed coup in 2014, forces "obsessed with hatred of everything connected with Russia" seized power.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, for her part, told Sputnik that the Nuremberg Trials showed that justice prevails, giving humanity hope for a future in which evil will never be dominant.