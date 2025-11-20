https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/over-300-people-die-in-gaza-strip-since-ceasefire-announced---hamas-1123143180.html

Over 300 People Die in Gaza Strip Since Ceasefire Announced - Hamas

Over 300 People Die in Gaza Strip Since Ceasefire Announced - Hamas

Sputnik International

More than 300 people have died in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli actions since the ceasefire agreement took effect, Palestinian movement Hamas said.

2025-11-20T04:53+0000

2025-11-20T04:53+0000

2025-11-20T04:53+0000

world

gaza strip

israel

palestine

hamas

middle east

civilian casualties

killings of civilians

genocide

ethnic cleansing

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/15/1122993522_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_73e4966b5c089ff683da27feeeb552a6.jpg

On Wednesday, 25 people were killed as a result of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, with at least 77 people being injured, the Gaza Health Ministry said. On October 10, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas went into effect. On October 13, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire. Hamas released all 20 of the surviving hostages who had been held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. In exchange, Israel released about 2,000 Palestinian detainees from Gaza, including Palestinian prisoners serving long prison sentences.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/un-security-council-resolution-on-gaza-does-not-meet-demands-of-palestinian-people---hamas-1123130680.html

gaza strip

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza, genocide, killings of civilians, civilian casualties, gazan children, palestinian children, bombing children