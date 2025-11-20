https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/over-300-people-die-in-gaza-strip-since-ceasefire-announced---hamas-1123143180.html
Over 300 People Die in Gaza Strip Since Ceasefire Announced - Hamas
Over 300 People Die in Gaza Strip Since Ceasefire Announced - Hamas
Sputnik International
More than 300 people have died in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli actions since the ceasefire agreement took effect, Palestinian movement Hamas said.
2025-11-20T04:53+0000
2025-11-20T04:53+0000
2025-11-20T04:53+0000
world
gaza strip
israel
palestine
hamas
middle east
civilian casualties
killings of civilians
genocide
ethnic cleansing
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/15/1122993522_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_73e4966b5c089ff683da27feeeb552a6.jpg
On Wednesday, 25 people were killed as a result of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, with at least 77 people being injured, the Gaza Health Ministry said. On October 10, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas went into effect. On October 13, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire. Hamas released all 20 of the surviving hostages who had been held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. In exchange, Israel released about 2,000 Palestinian detainees from Gaza, including Palestinian prisoners serving long prison sentences.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/un-security-council-resolution-on-gaza-does-not-meet-demands-of-palestinian-people---hamas-1123130680.html
gaza strip
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/15/1122993522_147:0:2878:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d1de064c7300d3c1f0fe2b18bf931a51.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
gaza, genocide, killings of civilians, civilian casualties, gazan children, palestinian children, bombing children
gaza, genocide, killings of civilians, civilian casualties, gazan children, palestinian children, bombing children
Over 300 People Die in Gaza Strip Since Ceasefire Announced - Hamas
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 300 people have died in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli actions since the ceasefire agreement took effect, Palestinian movement Hamas said.
On Wednesday, 25 people were killed as a result of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, with at least 77 people being injured, the Gaza Health Ministry said.
"We reject the Zionist claims that its forces came under fire, and consider them a flimsy and exposed attempt to justify its ongoing crimes and violations. Over 300 people have been killed since the ceasefire agreement was signed, alongside the continued homes' demolition policy and the closure of the Rafah crossing, representing a blatant Israeli defiance of the American and regional guarantors," Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday.
On October 10, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas went into effect. On October 13, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire. Hamas released all 20 of the surviving hostages who had been held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. In exchange, Israel released about 2,000 Palestinian detainees from Gaza, including Palestinian prisoners serving long prison sentences.