https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/putin-visits-zapad-battlegroup-command-post---kremlin-1123147941.html

Kupyansk Freed, Gerasimov Tells Putin During Visit to Zapad Battlegroup Command Post

Kupyansk Freed, Gerasimov Tells Putin During Visit to Zapad Battlegroup Command Post

Sputnik International

During his visit, the Russian president said all the tasks set at the previous meeting with servicemen had been completed. 20.11.2025, Sputnik International

2025-11-20T18:16+0000

2025-11-20T18:16+0000

2025-11-20T19:00+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

valery gerasimov

vladimir putin

ukraine

kharkov

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/14/1123148316_0:0:1146:645_1920x0_80_0_0_7cb8ed61aef501006736c222b93fbf97.png

Putin listened to detailed reports from commanders of the Zapad and Yug Battlegroups on the situation in the Konstantinovka and Kramatorsk directions of the front, and around Kupyansk, and praised the work of the units' command and personnel.Russian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov informed Putin in a briefing that Kupyansk, a critical rail and road hub in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkov region, has been liberated.Over 4/5 of the territory of Volchansk, and 70% of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) have also been freed, along with 13 settlements in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions, Gerasimov said.Putin stressed that Ukrainian soldiers should have the opportunity to lay down their arms and surrender.The Russian president called on the military to avoid setting a specific date on the liberation of Konstaninovka, while reiterating that the goals of the Special Military Operation must be accomplished.Zapad ('West') Battlegroup forces are fighting Ukrainian forces in Kharkov region. The Yug ('South') Battlegroup is fighting to liberate remaining Ukrainian-controlled areas of the Donetsk People's Republic.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/russias-special-military-operation-in-ukraine-and-how-it-is-progressing-1105665248.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/russia-hands-over-to-ukraine-over-1000-bodies-of-ukrainian-soldiers---source-1123145424.html

ukraine

kharkov

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

valery gerasimov, vladimir putin, ukraine, kharkov, russia