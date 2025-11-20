https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/sputnik-expands-cooperation-with-bangladeshi-media-1123147167.html

Sputnik Expands Cooperation with Bangladeshi Media

Sputnik has a new partner in Bangladesh: the online portal Deshkal News. A memorandum of cooperation was signed on November 19 via a video bridge "Moscow – Dhaka" with the participation of the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh.

Sputnik Director of International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov stressed that the memorandum reflects the agency's goal of expanding its international presence and strengthening the multipolar information space."Bangladesh has always been present in Russia’s information field, but in our country, little is known about what is happening in Bangladesh," he said.On top of growing trade and economic ties, "expanding cooperation in the media sphere will allow us to provide up-to-date information about our relations to both Russian and international audiences," Pushkov argued.Deshkal News editor Eliash Uddin Palash expressed his gratitude to the Russian side for the initiative and emphasized the importance of the partnership.Russian embassy Press Attaché Sofia Kuteppova said the deal would contribute to the development of humanitarian ties between the countries."The media plays a crucial role in fostering mutual understanding between peoples," Kuteppova stressed. "The agreement between Sputnik and Deshkal News will be an important step in expanding professional contacts and deepening cooperation."

