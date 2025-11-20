https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/sputnik-expands-cooperation-with-bangladeshi-media-1123147167.html
Sputnik Expands Cooperation with Bangladeshi Media
Sputnik has a new partner in Bangladesh: the online portal Deshkal News. A memorandum of cooperation was signed on November 19 via a video bridge "Moscow – Dhaka" with the participation of the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh.
Sputnik Director of International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov stressed that the memorandum reflects the agency's goal of expanding its international presence and strengthening the multipolar information space."Bangladesh has always been present in Russia's information field, but in our country, little is known about what is happening in Bangladesh," he said.On top of growing trade and economic ties, "expanding cooperation in the media sphere will allow us to provide up-to-date information about our relations to both Russian and international audiences," Pushkov argued.Deshkal News editor Eliash Uddin Palash expressed his gratitude to the Russian side for the initiative and emphasized the importance of the partnership."We are pleased to sign an agreement with Sputnik, which has a powerful international network," Palash said. "This memorandum is not just a formal agreement but a foundation for practical work on content exchange, the development of educational programs, and the promotion of objective journalism."Russian embassy Press Attaché Sofia Kuteppova said the deal would contribute to the development of humanitarian ties between the countries."The media plays a crucial role in fostering mutual understanding between peoples," Kuteppova stressed. "The agreement between Sputnik and Deshkal News will be an important step in expanding professional contacts and deepening cooperation."
Sputnik's new Bangladeshis partner is the Deshkal News website. A memorandum of cooperation was signed on November 19 at the Moscow–Dhaka videoconference with the help of the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh.
Sputnik
Director of International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov stressed that the memorandum reflects the agency's goal of expanding its international presence and strengthening the multipolar information space.
"Bangladesh has always been present in Russia’s information field, but in our country, little is known about what is happening in Bangladesh," he said.
On top of growing trade and economic ties, "expanding cooperation in the media sphere will allow us to provide up-to-date information about our relations to both Russian and international audiences," Pushkov argued.
Deshkal News editor Eliash Uddin Palash expressed his gratitude to the Russian side for the initiative and emphasized the importance of the partnership.
"We are pleased to sign an agreement with Sputnik, which has a powerful international network," Palash said. "This memorandum is not just a formal agreement but a foundation for practical work on content exchange, the development of educational programs, and the promotion of objective journalism."
Russian embassy Press Attaché Sofia Kuteppova said the deal would contribute to the development of humanitarian ties between the countries.
"The media plays a crucial role in fostering mutual understanding between peoples," Kuteppova stressed. "The agreement between Sputnik and Deshkal News will be an important step in expanding professional contacts and deepening cooperation."