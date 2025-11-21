https://sputnikglobe.com/20251121/peaceful-nuclear-cooperation-with-iran-should-be-carried-out-on-equal-terms---russia-1123152197.html
The vote in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors on the initiative of Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States is a "provocative undertaking by the Western camp," as well as a serious blow to international confidence in the agency's safeguards system and the global nuclear nonproliferation regime, Zakharova added.Iran announced on Thursday that it has officially ended the Cairo Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which had set out a framework for renewed cooperation between the two sides.
15:15 GMT 21.11.2025 (Updated: 15:17 GMT 21.11.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow believes that cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy with Iran should be carried out on equal terms with other non-nuclear countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"We firmly believe that cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy with Iran should be carried out on the same terms as with other non-nuclear states that faithfully fulfill their obligations under the NPT [Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty]. We hope that other states will follow this line," Zakharova said.
The vote in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors on the initiative of Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States is a "provocative undertaking by the Western camp," as well as a serious blow to international confidence in the agency's safeguards system and the global nuclear nonproliferation regime, Zakharova added.
Iran announced on Thursday that it has officially ended the Cairo Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which had set out a framework for renewed cooperation between the two sides.