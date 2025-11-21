https://sputnikglobe.com/20251121/peaceful-nuclear-cooperation-with-iran-should-be-carried-out-on-equal-terms---russia-1123152197.html

Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation With Iran Should Be Carried Out on Equal Terms - Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow believes that cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy with Iran should be carried out on equal terms with other non-nuclear countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

The vote in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors on the initiative of Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States is a "provocative undertaking by the Western camp," as well as a serious blow to international confidence in the agency's safeguards system and the global nuclear nonproliferation regime, Zakharova added.Iran announced on Thursday that it has officially ended the Cairo Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which had set out a framework for renewed cooperation between the two sides.

