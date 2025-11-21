International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251121/peaceful-nuclear-cooperation-with-iran-should-be-carried-out-on-equal-terms---russia-1123152197.html
Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation With Iran Should Be Carried Out on Equal Terms - Russia
Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation With Iran Should Be Carried Out on Equal Terms - Russia
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow believes that cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy with Iran should be carried out on equal terms with other non-nuclear countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
2025-11-21T15:15+0000
2025-11-21T15:17+0000
world
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
iran
russia
nuclear energy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122323017_0:189:3072:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_fc6e4d3339565e655077dc5fda8e9e81.jpg
The vote in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors on the initiative of Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States is a "provocative undertaking by the Western camp," as well as a serious blow to international confidence in the agency's safeguards system and the global nuclear nonproliferation regime, Zakharova added.Iran announced on Thursday that it has officially ended the Cairo Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which had set out a framework for renewed cooperation between the two sides.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/iaea-resolution-on-iran-to-harm-agencys-cooperation-with-tehran---araghchi-1123146571.html
iran
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122323017_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e8b41bbfcb50cf9e576b279d3d599678.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
international atomic energy agency (iaea), iran, nuclear energy, cooperation, russia, maria zakharova
international atomic energy agency (iaea), iran, nuclear energy, cooperation, russia, maria zakharova

Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation With Iran Should Be Carried Out on Equal Terms - Russia

15:15 GMT 21.11.2025 (Updated: 15:17 GMT 21.11.2025)
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiTehran's nuclear research reactor is seen at the headquarters of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Sept. 1, 2014.
Tehran's nuclear research reactor is seen at the headquarters of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Sept. 1, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow believes that cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy with Iran should be carried out on equal terms with other non-nuclear countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"We firmly believe that cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy with Iran should be carried out on the same terms as with other non-nuclear states that faithfully fulfill their obligations under the NPT [Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty]. We hope that other states will follow this line," Zakharova said.
The vote in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors on the initiative of Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States is a "provocative undertaking by the Western camp," as well as a serious blow to international confidence in the agency's safeguards system and the global nuclear nonproliferation regime, Zakharova added.
Iran announced on Thursday that it has officially ended the Cairo Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which had set out a framework for renewed cooperation between the two sides.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2025
World
IAEA Resolution on Iran to Harm Agency's Cooperation With Tehran - Araghchi
Yesterday, 13:20 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала